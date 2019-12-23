Advanced search

GOLF: Tydd golfers hold Christmas competition and raise thousands for Wisbech school

PUBLISHED: 12:39 23 December 2019

Matt Gill (left), of Meadowgate Academy receives a cheque from seniors captain Trevor Sewell. Picture: MIKE BARTON

Matt Gill (left), of Meadowgate Academy receives a cheque from seniors captain Trevor Sewell. Picture: MIKE BARTON

Tydd St Giles Golf Club provided Christmas joy to pupils at a Wisbech school at their festive competition.

The club raised £2,383.67 for their chosen charity of the year, Meadowgate Academy, after senior players took part in a 13-hole challenge and enjoyed a Christmas lunch.

Golfers also helped fundraise for other charities, including Cancer Research and the East Anglia Air Ambulance.

Matt Gill, from Meadowgate Academy, said: "The academy takes on young people with physical and learning difficulties from the ages of two to 19.

"The donation would go towards the academy buying an adapted bus, which would help to enrich the young people's lives."

In the 13-hole competition, Michael McCleery finished top, followed by Tim Martin and Roger Lancaster in second and third place.

RESULTS

Senior Stableford Division One

Paul Chaplain-Barton (1st, 38 points), Michael McCleery (2nd, 37 points), Mick Vassall (3rd, 36 points).

Division Two

Tom Ainsley (1st, 40 points), Ron Colledge (2nd ocb, 36 points), Derrick Marsh (3rd ocb, 36 points).

You may also want to watch:

Division Three

Kevin Merrison (1st, 45 points), Baz Smith (2nd, 37 points), David Leedle (3rd, 36 points).

Division Four

Chris Woods (1st ocb, 39 points), Salvatore DiBella (2nd, 39 points), David Worrall (3rd ocb, 36 points).

Men's Stableford Division One - December

Peter Wheeler (1st, 39 points), Tim Stearne (2nd, 38 points), Harry Turner (3rd, 37 points).

Division Two

Terry Pease (1st, 38 points), Simon Smith (2nd ocb, 36 points), Andy Hicks (3rd ocb, 36 points).

Division Three

Martyn Hale-Smith (1st, 39 points), Jack Housley-Stott (2nd, 38 points), Luke Stanford (3rd, 35 points).

