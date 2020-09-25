Advanced search

Hole in one and tournament win caps off memorable moments for Sutton Bridge golfer

For one Sutton Bridge golfer, he could not have wished for a better tournament.

Mick Vassall was on top form at Sutton Bridge Golf Club earlier this month, as he notched a hole in one on the second hole, a par three, in the medal competition in the Cross Cup.

To cap off this success, Mick also won the competition with a net score of 72 and a gross score of 80, making it four times he has achieved a hole in one over various competitions.

In the August Texas Scramble event, the team of Robert Smith, Sid Warner, Paula Brown and Glen Woolard reigned supreme ahead of Sarah Sheldrick, Nicky Elphick, Roy Fox and Roger Brown.

Brenda and Mike Bell won the Colins Cup mixed greensomes event with 40 points, followed by second-placed Jane and Glen Woolard with 34 points.

