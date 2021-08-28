Published: 10:55 AM August 28, 2021

Jody Cundy has won a gold medal at the Tokyo Paralympics.

With Afghanistan veteran Jaco Van Gass and Kadeena Cox, the inspirational Great Britain trio won a phenomenal sprint gold.

They overturned a final-lap deficit to top the podium in the mixed C1-5 event in a global-best time ahead of world champions China.

Love this photo! Proud to be part of this team, it took the perfect race at the perfect time! It just doesn’t get any better https://t.co/F5HlojsIYF — Jody Cundy OBE (@jodycundy) August 28, 2021

For Van Gass the thrilling success was a third medal - and second gold - in three days of an exceptional Paralympics debut.

The 35-year-old lost his left arm while serving with the Parachute Regiment in 2009 but has recovered form a series of life-changing injuries to complete some astonishing challenges, including trekking to the North Pole, an expedition joined by Prince Harry.

Wisbech born former swimmer Cundy, 42, now has 12 Paralympic medals across seven Games and the two sports.

"We did lots of good efforts in training but we'd never had that one where we'd gone, you know what, we've nailed it, perfected everything," he said

"And today is the first day that I think we've done the perfect start, the perfect second lap and perfect finish - with perfect changeovers in the middle.

“We couldn't have asked for any more."

Cundy is the first man to win medals at seven separate Paralympics,

Earlier in the week he won a Paralympic silver medal as he attempted to defend the C4-5 1,000 metres title he won in Rio.







