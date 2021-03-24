George Russell honoured to be part of the union after joining Grand Prix Drivers Association as director
- Credit: DAVID DAVIES/PA
George Russell has been named on the board of the F1 drivers union.
The Wisbech star will replace Romain Grosjean as director of the Grand Prix Drivers Association, joining chairman Alex Wurz, five-time world champion Sebastian Vettel and the first non-F1 driver director, Anastasia Fowle.
Grosjean will stay on as an advisor.
The GPDA was formed in 1961 to give a voice to driver's concerns over safety. It's first chairman was Stirling Moss.
Russell, who drives for Williams, said: "It is an honour and privilege to be nominated director of the GPDA. I appreciate the support of my fellow drivers in entrusting this role to me and recognise the responsibility it entails.
"In its six decades of existence, the GPDA has been an integral part of supporting and shaping F1 safety, for the sport and our fans.
"I am looking forward to tackling the new challenges and opportunities alongside Anastasia, Sebastian and Alex.”
The season begins this weekend in Bahrain before moving on to Imola in San Marino on April 18.