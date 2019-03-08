Advanced search

MOTORSPORT: Scott drives to the Max in major final

PUBLISHED: 14:28 06 June 2019

Wisbech racer Jack Maryon (212, far right) was involved in a hefty shunt at King's Lynn last Sunday. Picture: DAMIEN WIDDOWS

Wisbech racer Jack Maryon (212, far right) was involved in a hefty shunt at King's Lynn last Sunday. Picture: DAMIEN WIDDOWS

Two Wisbech drivers produced fine showings during the Big Stock Car and Banger Weekend event.

The Adrian Flux Arena in King's Lynn was the stage for two days of frantic racing which attracted drivers from across the country and Europe.

Few of them performed better than Max Scott, who roared from the back of a 30-plus car grid to finish fourth in the final of the 2 Litre Saloon Stock Cars European Championship.

Scott endured a slow start to 2019 and again struggled in the qualification heats, but he hit top form when it mattered.

Fellow Fenland racer James Liquoirce was in action on both Saturday and Sunday in the Banger category, and finished seventh in the Banger World Final, but Jack Maryon was involved in a hefty crash which sent his car rolling, although he was able to walk away unscathed.

The next action at the Adrian Flux Arena is on June 22.

