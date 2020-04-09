Advanced search

Formula One driver hails ‘incredible’ Covid-19 key workers after taking pay cut

PUBLISHED: 11:29 09 April 2020 | UPDATED: 11:29 09 April 2020

Williams' George Russell, who was grew up in Tydd St Giles. Picture: David Davies/PA Wire

Formula One driver George Russell, who grew up in Tydd St Giles, has thanked the key workers combatting the spread of Covid-19.

Williams' George Russell, who grew up in Tydd St Giles, during pre-season testing in Spain earlier this year Picture: David Davies/PA WireWilliams' George Russell, who grew up in Tydd St Giles, during pre-season testing in Spain earlier this year Picture: David Davies/PA Wire

The former Wisbech Grammar School pupil commended those on the frontline after seeing his wages cut by 20 per cent as motorsport reacts to the financial challenges of the coronavirus pandemic.

The 22-year-old completed his first F1 season in 2019 after a prodigious career at junior levels, winning the FIA Formula Two Championship crown the previous year.

The F1 campaign is yet to start, with the season opener in Australia cancelled at late notice and the following seven races either postponed or cancelled, but the sport’s governing body is still hoping to complete between 15 and 18 races ahead of the season’s conclusion in late November.

Posting on his @GeorgeRussell63 Twitter account, said: “Let’s continue to protect ourselves, our families and the people around us by staying safe, staying healthy and staying at home. Keep washing those hands!

“A big thank you to all of the incredible people out there continuing to provide essential services. We will beat this and you guys are leading the fight.

