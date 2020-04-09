Formula One driver hails ‘incredible’ Covid-19 key workers after taking pay cut

Williams' George Russell, who was grew up in Tydd St Giles. Picture: David Davies/PA Wire Archant

Formula One driver George Russell, who grew up in Tydd St Giles, has thanked the key workers combatting the spread of Covid-19.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Williams' George Russell, who grew up in Tydd St Giles, during pre-season testing in Spain earlier this year Picture: David Davies/PA Wire Williams' George Russell, who grew up in Tydd St Giles, during pre-season testing in Spain earlier this year Picture: David Davies/PA Wire

The former Wisbech Grammar School pupil commended those on the frontline after seeing his wages cut by 20 per cent as motorsport reacts to the financial challenges of the coronavirus pandemic.

You may also want to watch:

The 22-year-old completed his first F1 season in 2019 after a prodigious career at junior levels, winning the FIA Formula Two Championship crown the previous year.

A big thank you to all of the incredible people out there continuing to provide essential services. We will beat this and you guys are leading the fight #Heroes #WorldHealthDay — George Russell (@GeorgeRussell63) April 7, 2020

The F1 campaign is yet to start, with the season opener in Australia cancelled at late notice and the following seven races either postponed or cancelled, but the sport’s governing body is still hoping to complete between 15 and 18 races ahead of the season’s conclusion in late November.

Posting on his @GeorgeRussell63 Twitter account, said: “Let’s continue to protect ourselves, our families and the people around us by staying safe, staying healthy and staying at home. Keep washing those hands!

“A big thank you to all of the incredible people out there continuing to provide essential services. We will beat this and you guys are leading the fight.