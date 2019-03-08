Gallery

Wisbech v Ely FA Cup: 'We're not ruthless enough,' says Wisbech manager after visitors emerge with a draw

Wisbech Town 2 Ely City 2; result from the FA Cup clash between the two sides at the Elgood�s Fenland stadium on Saturday August 24, 2019. The Fenmen took an early lead but Ely fought back and so we go to a replay at Ely on Tuesday, September 3, kick-off 7.45pm. Picture; IAN CARTER Archant

Wisbech Town manager Seb Hayes has urged his players to be more clinical in front of goal after missing the opportunity to earn their first win of the season.

The Fenmen were pegged back twice in their FA Cup preliminary round tie with Ely City today, having taken a first-half lead at the Elgoods Fenland Stadium.

Livewire Layton Maddison broke the deadlock on 12 minutes, before the returning Declan Rogers' penalty was sandwiched between two Ely strikes to confirm a midweek replay.

"We're not ruthless enough," Hayes said.

"We've created enough in that game to win it and should have won it.

"They had two chances in the whole game and they've scored them both."

"It doesn't matter how we win, just win, and we didn't.

"They have to do more; it's as simple as that."

A competitive affair saw a three-goal spree late on in the second-half, but having fought against an in-form Ely side, Hayes expects a vast improvement.

"The players at this football club need to understand that I'm not an easy person to play for because I want to win," Hayes admitted.

"It's a more positive result than what it has been, and no disrespect to Ely, but we're playing a step five team here that our level of opposition is so much tougher.

"Today should have been a stepping-stone to win the game and move onto Monday with more confidence, instead of letting a team back in.

"We went into the lead twice, we played some good football, but the result is not a positive.

"We've got to hold our hand up and we've allowed them to get back into the game they should never have been in.

"The way we start trying to play football, we're leaving ourselves open at the back too often.

"It's got to change."

Wisbech squad: Dan Farrell; Jay Whyatt, Jurelle Philip, Jon Kaye, Callam Traynor, Sam Spencer (C), Aaron Hart, Callum Milne (sub Joel Earps, 79'), Oli Shackleton (sub Phil Bilson, 60'), Declan Rogers, Layton Maddison.

Unused sub: Rheiss McLean.

Ely squad: Harry Reynolds; Adam Capel, Jamie Alsop (C), Ash Walter, Tom Williams, Joe Brannan, Jordan Foster (sub Dan Jeffrey, 83'), Luke Crisp (sub Josh Lowe, 83'), Sam Reed, Steve Holder (sub Ryan Harnwell, 70'), Matthew Simpson.

Unused subs: Jordan Johnson, Louie Diver.

Goals: Wisbech Town - Maddison (12'), Rogers (78' pen).

Ely City - Holder (61'), Williams (85').

Referee: Mr Joshua Crofts

Attendance: 179.

Wisbech seek a swift turnaround in fortune in the Northern Premier League Division One South East when entertaining nearby Stamford on Bank Holiday Monday (3pm), before visiting Newcastle Town next Saturday.

The replay with Ely City will take place at the Demcom Stadium on Tuesday, September 3 (7.45pm).

