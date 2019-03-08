WALKING FOOTBALL: Wisbech Town suffer knockout heartbreak just seven days after final defeat

Members of the Wisbech Town Walking Football team who were semi-finalists at the weekend. Picture: FACEBOOK/JONNY PEARCE Archant

It was knockout heartbreak yet again for Wisbech Town at the weekend.

The Fenmen bowed out at the semi-final stage following a 2-1 defeat on penalties to Norwich City Greens, having finished 1-1 after normal time at the Norwich Soca Seniors-staged tournament, just seven days after last week's final defeat to Stamford.

Wisbech opened their tournament account with a 1-0 win over Norwich City Yellows, before a solid defensive display saw off Foxash 3-0.

Warren Clark netted a brace in Wisbech's 3-1 victory over previously unbeaten Beccles, with Clark firing twice more in the win over Long Stratton by the same scoreline.

Despite a tense 0-0 draw with Watton Vikings, it was left to the in-form Clark to confirm Wisbech's last-four spot in a narrow 1-0 success over Diss.

Steve Wyness struck early in the semi-final with Norwich City Greens, before being pegged back courtesy of a swift counter-attack in a tight encounter.

Although seeing two penalties disallowed for over-stepping, Wisbech failed to capitalise in the shootout despite having two chances to lead, with Ben Baylis' agonising miss proving the deciding factor.

Manager Jonny Pearce said: "I couldn't ask anymore from the lads today, they have been awesome.

"This is the hardest tournament we have played in with all the teams being top quality."