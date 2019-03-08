Gallery

FA CUP: Wisbech Town left to rue missed opportunities following FA Cup defeat to higher-league Hitchin Town

Wisbech Town lost 1-2 to Southern League Premier Central side Hitchin Town in their FA Cup First Round Qualifying tie on Saturday, having controlled most parts of the game. Dan Farrell's own goal after fumbling a penalty gave Hitchin a first-half lead, before James Verney's strike secured his side's progress. Joel Earps headed the Fenmen back on level terms early in the second-half, who now host Lincoln United on Tuesday. Picture: IAN CARTER Archant

Wisbech Town were left rueing missed opportunities and unfortunate decisions in their FA Cup First Round Qualifying tie with Hitchin Town on Saturday.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Wisbech Town lost 1-2 to Southern League Premier Central side Hitchin Town in their FA Cup First Round Qualifying tie on Saturday, having controlled most parts of the game. Dan Farrell's own goal after fumbling a penalty gave Hitchin a first-half lead, before James Verney's strike secured his side's progress. Joel Earps headed the Fenmen back on level terms early in the second-half, who now host Lincoln United on Tuesday. Picture: IAN CARTER Wisbech Town lost 1-2 to Southern League Premier Central side Hitchin Town in their FA Cup First Round Qualifying tie on Saturday, having controlled most parts of the game. Dan Farrell's own goal after fumbling a penalty gave Hitchin a first-half lead, before James Verney's strike secured his side's progress. Joel Earps headed the Fenmen back on level terms early in the second-half, who now host Lincoln United on Tuesday. Picture: IAN CARTER

Seb Hayes' men lost 1-2 to their step three opponents at the Elgoods Fenland Stadium, having controlled most parts of a wind-affected contest.

The visitors took an 18th-minute lead from the penalty spot, before James Verney fired the Canaries to their first win of the campaign.

Joel Earps headed the Fenmen back on level terms two minutes after the break, although their run without a home victory this season now stretches to four games.

"I don't think we deserved to lose but we didn't do enough to win," Hayes admitted.

Wisbech Town lost 1-2 to Southern League Premier Central side Hitchin Town in their FA Cup First Round Qualifying tie on Saturday, having controlled most parts of the game. Dan Farrell's own goal after fumbling a penalty gave Hitchin a first-half lead, before James Verney's strike secured his side's progress. Joel Earps headed the Fenmen back on level terms early in the second-half, who now host Lincoln United on Tuesday. Picture: IAN CARTER Wisbech Town lost 1-2 to Southern League Premier Central side Hitchin Town in their FA Cup First Round Qualifying tie on Saturday, having controlled most parts of the game. Dan Farrell's own goal after fumbling a penalty gave Hitchin a first-half lead, before James Verney's strike secured his side's progress. Joel Earps headed the Fenmen back on level terms early in the second-half, who now host Lincoln United on Tuesday. Picture: IAN CARTER

"The wind killed it (the game) first-half and the penalty was a calamity.

"I'm happy we're scoring goals and creating chances, but for me, we were a little bit naive.

"They were professional, knew what to do to control the game and slow it down.

"That's where we've lost it just through being naive and not managing the game properly, although we were in the game for the whole 90 minutes.

Wisbech Town lost 1-2 to Southern League Premier Central side Hitchin Town in their FA Cup First Round Qualifying tie on Saturday, having controlled most parts of the game. Dan Farrell's own goal after fumbling a penalty gave Hitchin a first-half lead, before James Verney's strike secured his side's progress. Joel Earps headed the Fenmen back on level terms early in the second-half, who now host Lincoln United on Tuesday. Picture: IAN CARTER Wisbech Town lost 1-2 to Southern League Premier Central side Hitchin Town in their FA Cup First Round Qualifying tie on Saturday, having controlled most parts of the game. Dan Farrell's own goal after fumbling a penalty gave Hitchin a first-half lead, before James Verney's strike secured his side's progress. Joel Earps headed the Fenmen back on level terms early in the second-half, who now host Lincoln United on Tuesday. Picture: IAN CARTER

"No disrespect to them, but you could see why they're (Hitchin) in the bottom-three.

"You can see there's a massive change from when we started the season to where we are now."

Jon Kaye hitting a post and Ollie Gale denied by a brilliant one-handed save were just some of the chances Wisbech created in a game that didn't fully reflect the balance of play.

"We should've had a penalty at the end; there's no two ways about it," Hayes said.

Wisbech Town lost 1-2 to Southern League Premier Central side Hitchin Town in their FA Cup First Round Qualifying tie on Saturday, having controlled most parts of the game. Dan Farrell's own goal after fumbling a penalty gave Hitchin a first-half lead, before James Verney's strike secured his side's progress. Joel Earps headed the Fenmen back on level terms early in the second-half, who now host Lincoln United on Tuesday. Picture: IAN CARTER Wisbech Town lost 1-2 to Southern League Premier Central side Hitchin Town in their FA Cup First Round Qualifying tie on Saturday, having controlled most parts of the game. Dan Farrell's own goal after fumbling a penalty gave Hitchin a first-half lead, before James Verney's strike secured his side's progress. Joel Earps headed the Fenmen back on level terms early in the second-half, who now host Lincoln United on Tuesday. Picture: IAN CARTER

"He's gone through Sam (Spencer), he gets up with blood on his face and he's fouled him.

"They're the breaks we're not getting, but like I said to the lads, we can't come in here (changing room) and moan about officials because we didn't do enough to win the game.

"Everything was congested and compact and we couldn't get the ball down because the wind didn't allow us to do it.

"When we did that, we hurt them.

Wisbech Town lost 1-2 to Southern League Premier Central side Hitchin Town in their FA Cup First Round Qualifying tie on Saturday, having controlled most parts of the game. Dan Farrell's own goal after fumbling a penalty gave Hitchin a first-half lead, before James Verney's strike secured his side's progress. Joel Earps headed the Fenmen back on level terms early in the second-half, who now host Lincoln United on Tuesday. Picture: IAN CARTER Wisbech Town lost 1-2 to Southern League Premier Central side Hitchin Town in their FA Cup First Round Qualifying tie on Saturday, having controlled most parts of the game. Dan Farrell's own goal after fumbling a penalty gave Hitchin a first-half lead, before James Verney's strike secured his side's progress. Joel Earps headed the Fenmen back on level terms early in the second-half, who now host Lincoln United on Tuesday. Picture: IAN CARTER

"Things are starting to click for us, so I'm a lot more positive than what I was previously."

Wisbech turn their attentions to the league when they entertain Lincoln United in the Northern Premier League South East Division on Tuesday (7.45pm), who sit five points higher but have played two games more.

Hayes added: "I want to get clapped off by fans that are happy because we've got a result, not because they're applauding hard work and togetherness.

"We've got to keep plugging away and hopefully the wins will come in the league, which is the most important thing."

Wisbech Town lost 1-2 to Southern League Premier Central side Hitchin Town in their FA Cup First Round Qualifying tie on Saturday, having controlled most parts of the game. Dan Farrell's own goal after fumbling a penalty gave Hitchin a first-half lead, before James Verney's strike secured his side's progress. Joel Earps headed the Fenmen back on level terms early in the second-half, who now host Lincoln United on Tuesday. Picture: IAN CARTER Wisbech Town lost 1-2 to Southern League Premier Central side Hitchin Town in their FA Cup First Round Qualifying tie on Saturday, having controlled most parts of the game. Dan Farrell's own goal after fumbling a penalty gave Hitchin a first-half lead, before James Verney's strike secured his side's progress. Joel Earps headed the Fenmen back on level terms early in the second-half, who now host Lincoln United on Tuesday. Picture: IAN CARTER

Wisbech: Farrell; Whyatt, Marshall, Kaye, Traynor, Spencer (C), Hart (sub Jurelle Philip, 84'), Gale (sub Phil Bilson, 87'), Rogers, Earps, Maddison (sub Oli Shackleton, 71').

Unused sub: Aidan Bradshaw.

Wisbech Town lost 1-2 to Southern League Premier Central side Hitchin Town in their FA Cup First Round Qualifying tie on Saturday, having controlled most parts of the game. Dan Farrell's own goal after fumbling a penalty gave Hitchin a first-half lead, before James Verney's strike secured his side's progress. Joel Earps headed the Fenmen back on level terms early in the second-half, who now host Lincoln United on Tuesday. Picture: IAN CARTER Wisbech Town lost 1-2 to Southern League Premier Central side Hitchin Town in their FA Cup First Round Qualifying tie on Saturday, having controlled most parts of the game. Dan Farrell's own goal after fumbling a penalty gave Hitchin a first-half lead, before James Verney's strike secured his side's progress. Joel Earps headed the Fenmen back on level terms early in the second-half, who now host Lincoln United on Tuesday. Picture: IAN CARTER

Goals: Wisbech Town - Earps (47').

Hitchin Town - Farrell OG (18'), Verney (54').

Wisbech Town lost 1-2 to Southern League Premier Central side Hitchin Town in their FA Cup First Round Qualifying tie on Saturday, having controlled most parts of the game. Dan Farrell's own goal after fumbling a penalty gave Hitchin a first-half lead, before James Verney's strike secured his side's progress. Joel Earps headed the Fenmen back on level terms early in the second-half, who now host Lincoln United on Tuesday. Picture: IAN CARTER Wisbech Town lost 1-2 to Southern League Premier Central side Hitchin Town in their FA Cup First Round Qualifying tie on Saturday, having controlled most parts of the game. Dan Farrell's own goal after fumbling a penalty gave Hitchin a first-half lead, before James Verney's strike secured his side's progress. Joel Earps headed the Fenmen back on level terms early in the second-half, who now host Lincoln United on Tuesday. Picture: IAN CARTER

Cautions: Wisbech - Kaye, Spencer.

Referee: Mr Andrew Hitchcox.

Attendance: 255.

You may also want to watch: