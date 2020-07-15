Departing Wisbech Town captain says Fenmen spell was ‘immensely proud time of my career’

Defender Sam Spencer (left) and midfielder Ollie Gale have left Wisbech Town. Picture: WISBECH TOWN FC Archant

Two of perhaps Wisbech Town’s most popular players, including last season’s captain, have left the club.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Wisbech Town captain Sam Spencer (right) has left the club. Picture: ERIN LARHAM Wisbech Town captain Sam Spencer (right) has left the club. Picture: ERIN LARHAM

Defender Sam Spencer and midfielder Ollie Gale have decided to leave the Elgoods Fenland Stadium as Fenmen boss Brett Whaley prepares for another campaign at step four.

Spencer, who made 31 appearances for Wisbech after signing from Yaxley last summer, said in a statement: “Due to personal circumstances, my time at Wisbech has come to an end.

“I would like to place a massive thank you to Brett, Leigh, Chris and Jonny since they came in. I am sure they will be enjoying a better season next season as Brett has already made some very good signings to improve the squad.”

He added: “It’s been an immensely proud time in my career to captain this football club and a privilege to play in front of you supporters.”

Ollie Gale slides into a tackle during his time at Wisbech Town. Picture: IAN CARTER Ollie Gale slides into a tackle during his time at Wisbech Town. Picture: IAN CARTER

MORE: Wisbech Town keep busy during lockdown by bolstering step four chances with strong signings

Gale, who has suffered from a recurring ankle injury, made 176 Fenmen appearances during his time at the club.

Whaley said: “We’ve done what we can to get them to re-sign, but unfortunately there have been issues we haven’t been able to resolve.

“Sam’s travel is something we can do nothing about and Ollie has been really unlucky with his persistent ankle injury. I wish both lads all the best.”

You may also want to watch: