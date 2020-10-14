Rallying call to fans as boss and chairman admit Fenmen suffering ‘a challenging time’

Wisbech Town boss Brett Whaley and chairman Paul Brenchley have issued a rallying call to supporters. Picture: DAN MASON Archant

The manager and chairman of Wisbech Town have issued a rallying call to supporters – with the pair saying “we need you more than ever”.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Boss Brett Whaley and chairman Paul Brenchley took the unusual step in releasing a joint statement with the Fenman going through “a challenging time” both on and off the field.

The statement, published on the club website, said: “Ever since the FA made the decision to place the club in the Northern Premier League, it has been extremely difficult for us.

“The travel involved and the difficulties that has caused with recruitment of players, has been clear to see and something we are working hard to address.

“Off the field we continue to have a group of volunteers that work tirelessly to make sure the ground is up to the standard required to host games.

“Although these people give their time for nothing for the club, there are still costs involved.

“Then we have the loss of earning from the clubhouse, into which we invested time and money to get ready to host functions, but now can’t do that.

“Matchday bar revenue has been hugely reduced which means our only real income is gate money. That is why we need you to keep coming through the gates to support the team.

“We’ve not gone out like other clubs asking for financial assistance from supporters, all we ask is that you keep coming to watch to ensure gates don’t drop.

“From a playing perspective we have made a decision to have a young squad that is hungry to develop and wants to play for Wisbech Town.

“We hope that the majority of these boys develop together and supporters can see them progress from a young group to a team that the club can be proud of.

“This will take time, and in a league that punishes mistakes, but if this group can come through the challenge, we’ll be in a great position for the future.

“We have a long-term plan, which includes the new reserve team and youth set up, but everything takes time.

“We believe this is the right path for the club and we hope supporters will back the plans.”

Wisbech take a break from their league travails, six straight losses including 4-0 to Frickley Athletic on Saturday and 2-0 at Lincoln United on Tuesday, when they host Coleshill Town in the FA Trophy on Saturday.