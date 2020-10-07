Wisbech Town still waiting for opening Northern Premier League success

Avelino Vieira scored Wisbechs first goal against Newcastle Town. Picture: DAVID LOWNDES Archant

Wisbech Town are still hunting for an opening victory in the league after disappointments against Newcastle Town and Carlton Town.

The second of them was a 4-0 reverse in Nottingham on Tuesday night, with the second and third coming quickly after half-time after nipping any hopes of a comeback in the bud.

It followed a frustrating 3-2 defeat against Newcastle on Saturday.

The Fenmen took the lead on 49 minutes through Avelino Vieira but the Castle levelled nine minutes later.

That’s how it remained until two goals from Ryan McLean gave the visitors a two-goal advantage, the first of them on 72 minutes and the second 10 minutes later.

Substitute Layton Maddison gave home fans some hope in stoppage time but there was to be no dramatic comeback.

Wisbech are back at the Fenland Stadium on Saturday when Frickley Athletic are the visitors.