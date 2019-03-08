NON-LEAGUE FOOTBALL: Wisbech Town 2019 fixtures

New Wisbech Town manager Seb Hayes. Picture: IAN CARTER

Wisbech Town prepare for a second season at step four next month, but this time, in a different league.

The Fenmen will be competing in the BetVictor Northern Premier League Division One South-East for the 2019/20 campaign, as they aim to build on last season's survival under the stewardship of manager Seb Hayes.

Hayes will begin his competitive tenure as boss by hosting Leek Town on Saturday, August 17, with local derby dates against Stamford and Spalding United taking place on Bank Holiday Monday (August 26) and Boxing Day respectively.

JULY

Sat 27

March Town United - 15:00 (A)

Pre-Season Friendly

AUGUST

Sat 3

Kempston Rovers - 15:00 (A)

Pre-Season Friendly

Sat 10

Soham Town Rangers - 15:00 (H)

Pre-Season Friendly

Sat 17

Leek Town - 15:00 (H)

BetVictor NPL Div 1 SE

Wed 21

Worksop Town - 19:45 (A)

BetVictor NPL Div 1 SE

Sat 24

Potton United or Ely City - 15:00 (H)

Emirates FA Cup

Mon 26

Stamford - 15:00 (H)

BetVictor NPL Div 1 SE

Sat 31

Newcastle Town - 15:00 (A)

BetVictor NPL Div 1 SE

SEPTEMBER

Tue 3

Carlton Town - 19:45 (H)

BetVictor NPL Div 1 SE

Tue 10

Lincoln United - 15:00 (H)

BetVictor NPL Div 1 SE

Sat 14

Frickley Athletic - 15:00 (A)

BetVictor NPL Div 1 SE

Sat 21

Loughborough Dynamo - 15:00 (H)

BetVictor NPL Div 1 SE

Tues 24

Cleethorpes Town - 19:45 (A)

BetVictor NPL Div 1 SE

Sat 28

Kempston Rovers - 15:00 (A)

Buildbase FA Trophy

OCTOBER

Sat 5

Stocksbridge Park Steels - 15:00 (H)

BetVictor NPL Div 1 SE

Sat 19

Glossop North End - 15:00 (H)

BetVictor NPL Div 1 SE

NOVEMBER

Sat 2

Market Drayton Town - 15:00 (A)

BetVictor NPL Div 1 SE

Sat 9

Belper Town - 15:00 (H)

BetVictor NPL Div 1 SE

Sat 16

Kidsgrove Athletic - 15:00 (A)

BetVictor NPL Div 1 SE

Sat 23

Sheffield FC - 15:00 (H)

BetVictor NPL Div 1 SE

Sat 30

Sutton Coldfield Town - 15:00 (A)

BetVictor NPL Div 1 SE

DECEMBER

Sat 7

Loughborough Dynamo - 15:00 (A)

BetVictor NPL Div 1 SE

Sat 14

Chasetown - 15:00 (H)

BetVictor NPL Div 1 SE

Sat 21

Leek Town - 15:00 (A)

BetVictor NPL Div 1 SE

Thurs 26

Spalding United - 15:00 (H)

BetVictor NPL Div 1 SE