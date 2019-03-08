Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

NON-LEAGUE FOOTBALL: Wisbech Town 2019 fixtures

PUBLISHED: 15:44 19 July 2019

New Wisbech Town manager Seb Hayes. Picture: IAN CARTER

New Wisbech Town manager Seb Hayes. Picture: IAN CARTER

AdGarry Samuels

Wisbech Town prepare for a second season at step four next month, but this time, in a different league.

The Fenmen will be competing in the BetVictor Northern Premier League Division One South-East for the 2019/20 campaign, as they aim to build on last season's survival under the stewardship of manager Seb Hayes.

Hayes will begin his competitive tenure as boss by hosting Leek Town on Saturday, August 17, with local derby dates against Stamford and Spalding United taking place on Bank Holiday Monday (August 26) and Boxing Day respectively.

JULY

Sat 27

March Town United - 15:00 (A)

Pre-Season Friendly

AUGUST

Sat 3

Kempston Rovers - 15:00 (A)

Pre-Season Friendly

Sat 10

Soham Town Rangers - 15:00 (H)

Pre-Season Friendly

Sat 17

Leek Town - 15:00 (H)

BetVictor NPL Div 1 SE

Wed 21

Worksop Town - 19:45 (A)

BetVictor NPL Div 1 SE

Sat 24

Potton United or Ely City - 15:00 (H)

Emirates FA Cup

Mon 26

Stamford - 15:00 (H)

BetVictor NPL Div 1 SE

Sat 31

Newcastle Town - 15:00 (A)

BetVictor NPL Div 1 SE

SEPTEMBER

Tue 3

Carlton Town - 19:45 (H)

BetVictor NPL Div 1 SE

Tue 10

Lincoln United - 15:00 (H)

BetVictor NPL Div 1 SE

Sat 14

Frickley Athletic - 15:00 (A)

BetVictor NPL Div 1 SE

Sat 21

Loughborough Dynamo - 15:00 (H)

BetVictor NPL Div 1 SE

Tues 24

Cleethorpes Town - 19:45 (A)

BetVictor NPL Div 1 SE

Sat 28

Kempston Rovers - 15:00 (A)

Buildbase FA Trophy

OCTOBER

Sat 5

Stocksbridge Park Steels - 15:00 (H)

BetVictor NPL Div 1 SE

Sat 19

You may also want to watch:

Glossop North End - 15:00 (H)

BetVictor NPL Div 1 SE

NOVEMBER

Sat 2

Market Drayton Town - 15:00 (A)

BetVictor NPL Div 1 SE

Sat 9

Belper Town - 15:00 (H)

BetVictor NPL Div 1 SE

Sat 16

Kidsgrove Athletic - 15:00 (A)

BetVictor NPL Div 1 SE

Sat 23

Sheffield FC - 15:00 (H)

BetVictor NPL Div 1 SE

Sat 30

Sutton Coldfield Town - 15:00 (A)

BetVictor NPL Div 1 SE

DECEMBER

Sat 7

Loughborough Dynamo - 15:00 (A)

BetVictor NPL Div 1 SE

Sat 14

Chasetown - 15:00 (H)

BetVictor NPL Div 1 SE

Sat 21

Leek Town - 15:00 (A)

BetVictor NPL Div 1 SE

Thurs 26

Spalding United - 15:00 (H)

BetVictor NPL Div 1 SE

Most Read

Homeless woman, 68, tormented by youths after sleeping rough in Wisbech for two months

Sixty-eight-year-old homeless Carol Satt who is sleeping rough on the streets of Wisbech is pleading for help to be re-homed in the area. Picture: Harry Rutter / ARCHANT

Council forced to close High Street, Wisbech, whilst partial demolition of ‘structurally unsafe’ building goes ahead

Work to remove part of the remaining building at 11-12 High Street, Wisbech, will begin today, Monday, July 15, and is expected to take up to a week to complete. Picture: IAN CARTER

Female pedestrian hospitalised after collision in Wisbech

Female pedestrian hospitalised after collision involving a car in New Bridge Lane, Wisbech, this morning (Tuesday July 16). Police officers are pictured at the scene. Picture: RHYS PETER STONLEY.

Dramatic video and photographs show major blaze sweep through farm in Wisbech St Mary as firefighters stay at the scene overnight

Dramatic images taken from the farm blaze on Rummers Lane in Wisbech St Mary overnight. Picture: Cambs FRS

Three ponies die in Wisbech St Mary farm blaze

Dramatic images taken from the farm blaze on Rummers Lane in Wisbech St Mary overnight. Picture: Cambs FRS

Most Read

Homeless woman, 68, tormented by youths after sleeping rough in Wisbech for two months

Sixty-eight-year-old homeless Carol Satt who is sleeping rough on the streets of Wisbech is pleading for help to be re-homed in the area. Picture: Harry Rutter / ARCHANT

Council forced to close High Street, Wisbech, whilst partial demolition of ‘structurally unsafe’ building goes ahead

Work to remove part of the remaining building at 11-12 High Street, Wisbech, will begin today, Monday, July 15, and is expected to take up to a week to complete. Picture: IAN CARTER

Female pedestrian hospitalised after collision in Wisbech

Female pedestrian hospitalised after collision involving a car in New Bridge Lane, Wisbech, this morning (Tuesday July 16). Police officers are pictured at the scene. Picture: RHYS PETER STONLEY.

Dramatic video and photographs show major blaze sweep through farm in Wisbech St Mary as firefighters stay at the scene overnight

Dramatic images taken from the farm blaze on Rummers Lane in Wisbech St Mary overnight. Picture: Cambs FRS

Three ponies die in Wisbech St Mary farm blaze

Dramatic images taken from the farm blaze on Rummers Lane in Wisbech St Mary overnight. Picture: Cambs FRS

Latest from the Wisbech Standard

Welcome to the ‘wild west’ where drivers park where they like, block entrances and ignore yellow lines - yes folks, it’s Fenland but can it change?

The day Wisbech Police DID go after illegally parked cars. And in one morning caught 17 of them. They posted the photos to social media as a warning. Picture' FEN COPS

New Fenland Council leader Chris Boden pledges to freeze council tax and it will only rise in next four years ‘as a last resort’

Cllr Chris Boden, the new leader of Fenland District Council, whose council tax motion could pave the way for a four year freeze for Fenland council tax payers. Picture: HARRY RUTTER/ARCHANT

Pilot for adult learning courses in Wisbech receives ‘overwhelming support’

Pilot for adult learning courses in Wisbech receives overwhelming support. Some have been held at The Boathouse (pictured). Picture: FDC

NON-LEAGUE FOOTBALL: March Town 2019 Fixtures

March Town boss Brett Whaley. Picture: IAN CARTER

NON-LEAGUE FOOTBALL: Wisbech Town 2019 fixtures

New Wisbech Town manager Seb Hayes. Picture: IAN CARTER
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists