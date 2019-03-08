NON-LEAGUE FOOTBALL: Wisbech Town 2019 fixtures
PUBLISHED: 15:44 19 July 2019
Wisbech Town prepare for a second season at step four next month, but this time, in a different league.
The Fenmen will be competing in the BetVictor Northern Premier League Division One South-East for the 2019/20 campaign, as they aim to build on last season's survival under the stewardship of manager Seb Hayes.
Hayes will begin his competitive tenure as boss by hosting Leek Town on Saturday, August 17, with local derby dates against Stamford and Spalding United taking place on Bank Holiday Monday (August 26) and Boxing Day respectively.
JULY
Sat 27
March Town United - 15:00 (A)
Pre-Season Friendly
AUGUST
Sat 3
Kempston Rovers - 15:00 (A)
Pre-Season Friendly
Sat 10
Soham Town Rangers - 15:00 (H)
Pre-Season Friendly
Sat 17
Leek Town - 15:00 (H)
BetVictor NPL Div 1 SE
Wed 21
Worksop Town - 19:45 (A)
BetVictor NPL Div 1 SE
Sat 24
Potton United or Ely City - 15:00 (H)
Emirates FA Cup
Mon 26
Stamford - 15:00 (H)
BetVictor NPL Div 1 SE
Sat 31
Newcastle Town - 15:00 (A)
BetVictor NPL Div 1 SE
SEPTEMBER
Tue 3
Carlton Town - 19:45 (H)
BetVictor NPL Div 1 SE
Tue 10
Lincoln United - 15:00 (H)
BetVictor NPL Div 1 SE
Sat 14
Frickley Athletic - 15:00 (A)
BetVictor NPL Div 1 SE
Sat 21
Loughborough Dynamo - 15:00 (H)
BetVictor NPL Div 1 SE
Tues 24
Cleethorpes Town - 19:45 (A)
BetVictor NPL Div 1 SE
Sat 28
Kempston Rovers - 15:00 (A)
Buildbase FA Trophy
OCTOBER
Sat 5
Stocksbridge Park Steels - 15:00 (H)
BetVictor NPL Div 1 SE
Sat 19
Glossop North End - 15:00 (H)
BetVictor NPL Div 1 SE
NOVEMBER
Sat 2
Market Drayton Town - 15:00 (A)
BetVictor NPL Div 1 SE
Sat 9
Belper Town - 15:00 (H)
BetVictor NPL Div 1 SE
Sat 16
Kidsgrove Athletic - 15:00 (A)
BetVictor NPL Div 1 SE
Sat 23
Sheffield FC - 15:00 (H)
BetVictor NPL Div 1 SE
Sat 30
Sutton Coldfield Town - 15:00 (A)
BetVictor NPL Div 1 SE
DECEMBER
Sat 7
Loughborough Dynamo - 15:00 (A)
BetVictor NPL Div 1 SE
Sat 14
Chasetown - 15:00 (H)
BetVictor NPL Div 1 SE
Sat 21
Leek Town - 15:00 (A)
BetVictor NPL Div 1 SE
Thurs 26
Spalding United - 15:00 (H)
BetVictor NPL Div 1 SE