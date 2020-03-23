Chairman says relegation ‘not bear thinking about’ for Wisbech Town as coronavirus leads to uncertain times

Wisbech Town chairman Paul Brenchley believes relegation to step five “is not bear thinking about” if their survival battle does not resume anytime soon.

The Fenmen sit bottom of the Northern Premier League South East Division but do not know when or if they will return to action again this season due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Brenchley feels the league would be wrong to finish the campaign now, and although uncertain times may lie ahead, the club will pull through.

“I just don’t bear thinking about the fact that we could get relegated,” he said.

“I don’t think they (the league) can relegate and promote people from as it stands because there would be a lot of lawsuits if they do.

“I think we’re more fortunate than others because we’ve got no wages to pay. On the minor side, we’re not earning anything.

“Off the field, I was doing things in the clubhouse and getting loads more bookings. But with the enforced break, all those paying deposits want their money back, so it hasn’t done us any favours.

“On the field, the break probably has favoured us financially. It’s very difficult times, but we’ll get through it.”

There have been talks of a move to the Southern League if Wisbech do remain at step four, as well as the return of youth and reserve teams, but whatever happens, Brenchley is full of confidence that his team can turn the tide.

“If they do the restructuring this year for the Southern League, which we really ought to be in, I think we can go forward,” Brenchley said.

“The teams that would be in that Southern League, your Soham Town Rangers, your Histons, your Yaxleys, they’re all going to be big games.

“The gates would go sky high if they do restructure the Southern League.

“The club has got faith in Brett to do the best for the football club. I can trust him; I think he can trust me and we have just got to go forward.

“I’m looking into a hybrid pitch because it’s been a testing time for the ground.

“I would like to look at the hybrid side, then that would stand two or three teams if next year we decide we’re going to have a youth and reserve setup.

“It’s all ifs and buts – we don’t know what’s going to happen.”