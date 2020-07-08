Wisbech Town keep busy during lockdown by bolstering step four chances with strong signings

Wisbech Town FC have been busy off the pitch as they prepare for the new season, with players returning to training, others have left while some are still in talks. Picture: ERIN LARHAM

It’s been a busy time off the pitch for Wisbech Town FC as they look to rebuild ahead of another campaign at step four.

Wisbech Town players have returned to pre-season training. Picture: ERIN LARHAM

Fenmen boss Brett Whaley has made five new signings, including former Peterborough Sports striker Avelino Vieira, while three names have already left the Elgoods Fenland Stadium.

The arrival of Vieira, 32, who scored 140 goals across steps three to six for the Southern League Central Premier Division outfit, is hoped to be a welcome boost to a team that struggled for goals last season.

Speaking on the Portuguese forward, Whaley said: “He’s had success at this level and higher, and has always scored goals.

“He’s got so much to offer our squad and will be a big influence on and off the pitch.”



Whaley has also added goalkeeper Luke Pearson from step five Norwich United and Peterborough United academy graduate Jack Gurney, alongside midfielders Liam Adams and Danny Setchell who both return to the club after spells at Stamford and Holbeach United.

Pearson is believed to be the team’s first choice goalkeeper, as Wisbech were able to entice Gurney despite him attracting interest from higher-league clubs.

The former March Town chief has also seen 10 players commit to the Fenmen for the 2020-21 campaign.



Stacy Cartwright, Beckham Kennelly, Dean Grogan, Jack Keeble, Liam Marshall, Jay Whyatt, Ollie Gale, Sam Murphy, Layton Maddison and Dylan Edge have all returned to the fold.

On the returning players, Whaley said on social media: “Really pleased that so many of last season’s squad have agreed to stay.

“We saw potential in the short time we were here with them, and there’s definitely something to build on. We didn’t want to be in a situation of bringing in a whole new squad.”

He added: “We can’t forget where we were in the table when the season finished or how the last game went. It’s fair to say we all feel we’ve got a point to prove.”



Meanwhile, it’s unclear whether last season’s captain Sam Spencer will sign on, but negotiations with the Fenmen skipper and supporters’ player of the year are ongoing.

Wisbech have also confirmed that defender Aaron Hart and strikers Jordan Macleod and Tiago Nassunculo have left the club.

Tiago Nassunculo is one of the players to leave Wisbech. Picture: ERIN LARHAM Tiago Nassunculo is one of the players to leave Wisbech. Picture: ERIN LARHAM

Wisbech Town captain Sam Spencer (right) is still in talks about his future at the club. Picture: ERIN LARHAM Wisbech Town captain Sam Spencer (right) is still in talks about his future at the club. Picture: ERIN LARHAM

Wisbech have captured the signing of striker Avelino Vieira (right). Picture: DAVID LOWNDES Wisbech have captured the signing of striker Avelino Vieira (right). Picture: DAVID LOWNDES

