Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Wisbech Town Acorns get more Horsefair Shopping Centre support

PUBLISHED: 12:00 31 May 2019

Horsefair Shopping Centre manager Kevin Smith presents new training hoodies to Daniel Kirk, manager and coach for Wisbech Town Acorns under-15s

Horsefair Shopping Centre manager Kevin Smith presents new training hoodies to Daniel Kirk, manager and coach for Wisbech Town Acorns under-15s

Archant

Wisbech's Horsefair Shopping Centre, has continued its partnership with local football team, the Wisbech Town Acorns, to become the club's sponsor for a seventh consecutive year.

The centre showed its continued commitment to the club by presenting its under 15s team with training hoodies.

Team coach and manager Daniel Kirk said: "It is always good to see local businesses support clubs such as ours and we are delighted to be associated with the Horsefair for the seventh year running."

You may also want to watch:

The training hoodies, given to the team by centre manager Kevin Smith, again features the Horsefair logo in pride of place.

"I'm delighted that the Horsefair is able to continue this sponsorship and in doing so, is supporting the fantastic work that Wisbech Town Acorns do for local youngsters," added Smith.

"The club does a fantastic job with the youngsters and their new hoodies look very smart!"

For more information on the Horsefair Shopping Centre call 01945 584109 or visit horsefairshoppingcentre.co.uk.

Most Read

Driver flees as two injured in A47 crash near Wisbech

Two people have been injured in crash near Wisbech which closed part of the A47. Picture: SUBMITTED.

Illegal activity discovered at Wisbech waste site in one-day sting

A waste site in Wisbech was found to be taking part in illegal activity following a one-day sting carried out by environment bosses. Picture: ENVIRONMENT AGENCY.

Police hunt man in grey tracksuit after crash which closed A47

Two people have been injured in crash near Wisbech which has closed part of the A47. Picture: SUBMITTED.

Wisbech stalker jailed for threatening to slit ex-girlfriend’s throat

Riki McGrath, of North Street in Wisbech, who stalked and terrorised his ex-girlfriend, including threatening to kill her, has been jailed for more than two years. Picture: CAMBS POLICE.

Mother who didn’t know she was pregnant gives birth to ‘miracle’ baby in toilets of department store

Baby born weighing 5lb 9oz born in Beales department store in Wisbech yesterday (Thu) at 2pm. The baby's mother had no idea she was pregnant - she had gone into the store to use the loo. Picture; KYLIE HAGGER.

Most Read

Driver flees as two injured in A47 crash near Wisbech

Two people have been injured in crash near Wisbech which closed part of the A47. Picture: SUBMITTED.

Illegal activity discovered at Wisbech waste site in one-day sting

A waste site in Wisbech was found to be taking part in illegal activity following a one-day sting carried out by environment bosses. Picture: ENVIRONMENT AGENCY.

Police hunt man in grey tracksuit after crash which closed A47

Two people have been injured in crash near Wisbech which has closed part of the A47. Picture: SUBMITTED.

Wisbech stalker jailed for threatening to slit ex-girlfriend’s throat

Riki McGrath, of North Street in Wisbech, who stalked and terrorised his ex-girlfriend, including threatening to kill her, has been jailed for more than two years. Picture: CAMBS POLICE.

Mother who didn’t know she was pregnant gives birth to ‘miracle’ baby in toilets of department store

Baby born weighing 5lb 9oz born in Beales department store in Wisbech yesterday (Thu) at 2pm. The baby's mother had no idea she was pregnant - she had gone into the store to use the loo. Picture; KYLIE HAGGER.

Latest from the Wisbech Standard

Cost of Mayor Palmer’s office doubles in a year - from £149,000 to £325,000

Mayor James Palmer - with no election due for two years - shrugs off the criticism of recent appointments to the Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Combined Authority

Wisbech stalker jailed for threatening to slit ex-girlfriend’s throat

Riki McGrath, of North Street in Wisbech, who stalked and terrorised his ex-girlfriend, including threatening to kill her, has been jailed for more than two years. Picture: CAMBS POLICE.

Independent reporting centres for hate crime established in every Cambridgeshire district

Police and crime commissioner Jason Ablewhite hosted community organisations, dignitaries and celebrities at Cambridgeshire Police headquarters as part of National Hate Crime Awareness Week in 2018.

Cambridgeshire County Council plans plastic-free approved lunch options

A list of lunch options around Cambridgeshire free from single-use plastics will be made available in September. PHOTO: Mali Maeder (Pexels)

Surge in number of fire-related injuries in Cambridgeshire

There has been a 75 per cent increase in the number of fire-related injuries in Cambridgeshire.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists