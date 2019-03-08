Wisbech Town Acorns get more Horsefair Shopping Centre support

Horsefair Shopping Centre manager Kevin Smith presents new training hoodies to Daniel Kirk, manager and coach for Wisbech Town Acorns under-15s Archant

Wisbech's Horsefair Shopping Centre, has continued its partnership with local football team, the Wisbech Town Acorns, to become the club's sponsor for a seventh consecutive year.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The centre showed its continued commitment to the club by presenting its under 15s team with training hoodies.

Team coach and manager Daniel Kirk said: "It is always good to see local businesses support clubs such as ours and we are delighted to be associated with the Horsefair for the seventh year running."

You may also want to watch:

The training hoodies, given to the team by centre manager Kevin Smith, again features the Horsefair logo in pride of place.

"I'm delighted that the Horsefair is able to continue this sponsorship and in doing so, is supporting the fantastic work that Wisbech Town Acorns do for local youngsters," added Smith.

"The club does a fantastic job with the youngsters and their new hoodies look very smart!"

For more information on the Horsefair Shopping Centre call 01945 584109 or visit horsefairshoppingcentre.co.uk.