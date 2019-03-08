Advanced search

NON-LEAGUE FOOTBALL: Wisbech St Mary given harsh footballing lesson after heavy opening day defeat

PUBLISHED: 17:33 07 August 2019

Wisbech St Mary fell to a heavy defeat on the opening day of the new Thurlow Nunn League, First Division North campaign on Saturday. Jack Brand fired Saints into the lead, before conceding later on at the ABC Quality Meats Stadium. Picture: IAN CARTER

Wisbech St Mary assistant manager Roy Brand is calling for his players to be braver following his side's heavy opening day defeat in Thurlow Nunn League, First Division North.

Saints were taught a footballing lesson on Saturday after a 1-5 reverse to Diss Town at the ABC Quality Meats Stadium.

Forward Jack Brand struck the hosts in front before conceding twice prior to the interval, although it was not for the ones who were trying.

"We did the best we could," assistant Brand enthused.

"For the first 30 minutes, the lads applied themselves brilliantly; we had one of our strikers skimming the post.

"Although they (Diss) had a lot of the possession, we were causing a lot of the problems.

"One of their players had a massive throw, which was causing us problems.

"We conceded from this throw just a couple of minutes before half-time.

"It was frustrating."

Despite a bright start, it was a series of unfortunate events for Saints with two opposing goals coming from the penalty spot.

Mistakes proved costly, but Brand knows exactly what improvements need to be made.

"We come back out second-half, and we go and concede a penalty within a minute," Brand said.

"You come back out feeling like you've got a chance.

"We've certainly got the ability, but it's concentration.

"We need to concentrate for longer, apply ourselves for longer, and a bit of luck doesn't go amiss.

"With quite a few youngsters in there, I think it affected them."

Saints aim to register their first league points at home to AFC Sudbury Reserves on Friday night (7.45pm), with manager Mel Mattless set to return by the weekend.

But for the moment, Brand believes more belief in attack could prove wonders for his men.

"I think we've got to be braver," he added.

"We don't know so much about Sudbury.

"We know they're probably going to be young because they're a reserve team, so we'll be up against quick footballers.

"If we push up a bit more, get the ball to our front line with a bit more accuracy, I think that would make a massive difference."

