NON-LEAGUE FOOTBALL: Wisbech St Mary 'won't give up' says Taylor after nine-goal thriller with Framlingham Town

Wisbech St Mary in Thurlow Nunn League First Division North action. Picture: IAN CARTER Archant

Ash Taylor has stressed that Wisbech St Mary will not give up in their fight for survival after losing a nine-goal thriller on Saturday.

Saints fell to a 5-4 defeat in a frantic affair with Framlingham Town in Thurlow Nunn League First Division North and are now six points adrift at the bottom.

Despite clawing their way back into the game, assistant boss Taylor was disappointed his team were unable to hold on for only a second win in all competitions.

"To score four goals at home and to concede five, you should be winning the game," he said.

"We put out a stronger team, but if I am being honest, we are still nowhere near where we want to be.

"We have got a core group of probably six to eight players and we are bringing in players that have not quite gelled yet.

"We have got a lot of work to do on the training pitch to try and have an identity on the way we play."

Corey Kingston's brace before strikes from Jermaine Watson and a late Dan Hempson lifeline gave Saints hope, despite missing the likes of George Hutton, Beckham Kennelly and Adam Richardson, who have returned to their previous clubs.

"George's back after Christmas, but Beckham and Adam, we have not been able to replace them yet," Taylor said.

"Every time Corey got the ball, he looked a threat. Lewis Day, being a 17-year-old, did really well considering the level.

"He has got a lot to learn, but he really impressed me by being brave on the ball.

"When you come back from 2-1 down, to show the character to go 3-2 up, you've got to see that out and we didn't.

"We won't give up and we'll keep working at training.

"We have got to have commitment and dedication from the players and we have got to find that core group.

"Once we get that and we have them playing consistently, the results will come."

Saints begin their festive programme with a trip to Diss Town on Saturday (December 21, 3pm), before a crucial derby with fellow strugglers King's Lynn Town Reserves a week later.