Advanced search

NON-LEAGUE FOOTBALL: Wisbech St Mary 'won't give up' says Taylor after nine-goal thriller with Framlingham Town

PUBLISHED: 10:00 17 December 2019 | UPDATED: 10:09 17 December 2019

Wisbech St Mary in Thurlow Nunn League First Division North action. Picture: IAN CARTER

Wisbech St Mary in Thurlow Nunn League First Division North action. Picture: IAN CARTER

Archant

Ash Taylor has stressed that Wisbech St Mary will not give up in their fight for survival after losing a nine-goal thriller on Saturday.

Saints fell to a 5-4 defeat in a frantic affair with Framlingham Town in Thurlow Nunn League First Division North and are now six points adrift at the bottom.

Despite clawing their way back into the game, assistant boss Taylor was disappointed his team were unable to hold on for only a second win in all competitions.

"To score four goals at home and to concede five, you should be winning the game," he said.

"We put out a stronger team, but if I am being honest, we are still nowhere near where we want to be.

"We have got a core group of probably six to eight players and we are bringing in players that have not quite gelled yet.

"We have got a lot of work to do on the training pitch to try and have an identity on the way we play."

Corey Kingston's brace before strikes from Jermaine Watson and a late Dan Hempson lifeline gave Saints hope, despite missing the likes of George Hutton, Beckham Kennelly and Adam Richardson, who have returned to their previous clubs.

You may also want to watch:

"George's back after Christmas, but Beckham and Adam, we have not been able to replace them yet," Taylor said.

"Every time Corey got the ball, he looked a threat. Lewis Day, being a 17-year-old, did really well considering the level.

"He has got a lot to learn, but he really impressed me by being brave on the ball.

"When you come back from 2-1 down, to show the character to go 3-2 up, you've got to see that out and we didn't.

"We won't give up and we'll keep working at training.

"We have got to have commitment and dedication from the players and we have got to find that core group.

"Once we get that and we have them playing consistently, the results will come."

Saints begin their festive programme with a trip to Diss Town on Saturday (December 21, 3pm), before a crucial derby with fellow strugglers King's Lynn Town Reserves a week later.

Most Read

Tumble dryer fire spreads to houses in Murrow

A tumble dryer fire that started in the conservatory of a house in Inham's Close, Murrow, spread to the house and the property next door. Picture: CAMBS FIRE & RESCUE

Schoolchildren deliver festive cheer and retell the Christmas story at Wisbech care home

Children from St Peter’s Church of England School in Wisbech spread festive cheer when they visited Dove CCourt Care Home. They retold the story of Christmas to residents. Picture: OLIVIA O’NEILL

Drink-driver ‘lucky to be alive’ after crash with parked lorry

A drink-driver is 'lucky to be alive' after he crashed into a parked lorry. Picture: Fenland Police.

As the floods return to Welney, parish councillor Ken Goodger questions what happened to the warning signs and the barriers for the A1101

Cars and vans tackle the flooded Wash Road, Welney, on the A1101 as flood water pours across the carriageway. Picture; DMJ Imagery Ltd

CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Fenland lorry driver who went through red lights in Wisbech

A Knowles Transport lorry goes through a red light at the junction of Mount Pleasant and Lynn Road Wisbech.

Most Read

Tumble dryer fire spreads to houses in Murrow

A tumble dryer fire that started in the conservatory of a house in Inham's Close, Murrow, spread to the house and the property next door. Picture: CAMBS FIRE & RESCUE

Schoolchildren deliver festive cheer and retell the Christmas story at Wisbech care home

Children from St Peter’s Church of England School in Wisbech spread festive cheer when they visited Dove CCourt Care Home. They retold the story of Christmas to residents. Picture: OLIVIA O’NEILL

Drink-driver ‘lucky to be alive’ after crash with parked lorry

A drink-driver is 'lucky to be alive' after he crashed into a parked lorry. Picture: Fenland Police.

As the floods return to Welney, parish councillor Ken Goodger questions what happened to the warning signs and the barriers for the A1101

Cars and vans tackle the flooded Wash Road, Welney, on the A1101 as flood water pours across the carriageway. Picture; DMJ Imagery Ltd

CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Fenland lorry driver who went through red lights in Wisbech

A Knowles Transport lorry goes through a red light at the junction of Mount Pleasant and Lynn Road Wisbech.

Latest from the Wisbech Standard

Cycling duo raise hundreds for Wisbech children after indoor turbo session

Mark Norris (left) and Brandon Edwards cycled 250 miles and raised £860 in the process for less fortunate children in Wisbech. Picture: MARK NORRIS

NON-LEAGUE FOOTBALL: Wisbech St Mary ‘won’t give up’ says Taylor after nine-goal thriller with Framlingham Town

Wisbech St Mary in Thurlow Nunn League First Division North action. Picture: IAN CARTER

Drink-driver ‘lucky to be alive’ after crash with parked lorry

A drink-driver is 'lucky to be alive' after he crashed into a parked lorry. Picture: Fenland Police.

As the floods return to Welney, parish councillor Ken Goodger questions what happened to the warning signs and the barriers for the A1101

Cars and vans tackle the flooded Wash Road, Welney, on the A1101 as flood water pours across the carriageway. Picture; DMJ Imagery Ltd

Living Sport Awards 2019: Winners crowned at glitzy Burgess Hall ceremony in St Ives

The winners were crowned at the Living Sport Awards on Thursday, November 28 at Burgess Hall in St Ives. Picture: Supplied/Living Sport
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists