Boss ‘really excited’ as he boosts attacking threat with new signing
PUBLISHED: 09:00 19 November 2020
Archant
Brett Whaley has boosted his attacking options for when his Wisbech Town side return from lockdown with a new winger.
Rodrigo Silva signed for the Fenmen from Northern Premier League (NPL) Premier Division outfit Grantham Town, where he has awarded a first-team contract last season.
Silva, 19, has featured for several clubs in his early career and also played for Peterborough United’s Futsal team.
“Rodrigo was recommended to us after really impressing in academy football, and his initial progression into men’s football,” Whaley said.
“He’s hugely talented and showed his ability when training with the squad before lockdown. I’m delighted to be able to agree terms with him and really excited about working with him.
“He ticks all of the boxes that we are looking for in a player.”
MORE: First team self-isolate after player tests positive for Covid-19
Wisbech are due to return to action in an NPL South East Division clash with Kidsgrove Athletic at the Elgoods Fenland Stadium on Saturday, December 5.
You may also want to watch:
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Wisbech Standard. Click the link in the orange box above for details.