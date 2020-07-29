Advanced search

New and familiar faces strengthen Wisbech Town squad ahead of new season

PUBLISHED: 14:47 29 July 2020 | UPDATED: 14:47 29 July 2020

Danny Draper, Andre Williams and Ryan Pearson have joined Wisbech Town ahead of the 2020-21 season. Pictures: WISBECH TOWN FC

Brett Whaley has welcomed two new faces and a returning midfielder to the Wisbech Town ranks as he looks to strengthen ahead of the new season.

Forward Ryan Pearson and midfielder Andre Williams, who had a spell at Whaley’s former club March Town, have arrived from Swaffham Town and Peterborough Sports.

Danny Draper, who made 13 appearances for the Fenmen last season, also returns after a spell with Bedford Town.

Meanwhile, Wisbech have announced Liam Marshall and Beckham Kennelly will become the first team captain and vice-captain for the 2020-21 campaign.

Speaking on the appointments, Whaley said: “Liam was the obvious choice for me to step up as captain. He was vice-captain last season and he’s a popular and vocal part of our dressing room, so I’m confident he’ll do a great job.

“Beckham has shown the character to become a captain in the future. His attitude and approach have been spot on since I came into the club and I think this role will help his development.”

