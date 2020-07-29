New and familiar faces strengthen Wisbech Town squad ahead of new season

Danny Draper, Andre Williams and Ryan Pearson have joined Wisbech Town ahead of the 2020-21 season. Pictures: WISBECH TOWN FC Archant

Brett Whaley has welcomed two new faces and a returning midfielder to the Wisbech Town ranks as he looks to strengthen ahead of the new season.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Forward Ryan Pearson and midfielder Andre Williams, who had a spell at Whaley’s former club March Town, have arrived from Swaffham Town and Peterborough Sports.

Danny Draper, who made 13 appearances for the Fenmen last season, also returns after a spell with Bedford Town.

MORE: Departing Wisbech Town captain says Fenmen spell was ‘immensely proud time of my career’

Meanwhile, Wisbech have announced Liam Marshall and Beckham Kennelly will become the first team captain and vice-captain for the 2020-21 campaign.

Speaking on the appointments, Whaley said: “Liam was the obvious choice for me to step up as captain. He was vice-captain last season and he’s a popular and vocal part of our dressing room, so I’m confident he’ll do a great job.

“Beckham has shown the character to become a captain in the future. His attitude and approach have been spot on since I came into the club and I think this role will help his development.”

You may also want to watch: