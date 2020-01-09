Advanced search

NON-LEAGUE FOOTBALL: Interim boss to remain in charge of Wisbech Town throughout January

PUBLISHED: 10:49 09 January 2020 | UPDATED: 10:49 09 January 2020

Wisbech Town chairman Paul Brenchley (left) with former player Jon Fairweather. Picture: IAN CARTER

Wisbech Town chairman Paul Brenchley (left) with former player Jon Fairweather. Picture: IAN CARTER

Kev Ward will continue in the Wisbech Town hotseat for the rest of this month.

Ward has been in temporary charge since the resignation of previous manager Seb Hayes last month.

Wisbech have picked up three points from four Northern Premier League South East Division games under Ward. They are two points adrift at the bottom of the table.

Chairman Paul Brenchley said: "I am going to stick with Kev for this month to see if we can make any progress.

"I had a conversation with him earlier this week and let him know how the land lies.

"When we get to the end of January we will assess the situation again. It may be that we give Kev the job until the end of the season or we take a gamble on another manager and give him a bit of time before the registration deadline in March.

"Either way it's vital we stay up with his season. "We've got 17 games left and we need a huge effort fromn everyone to keep us up."

Brenchley believes the club can have a bright future at Step 4 provided they survive this term. He has revealed proposed changes to the non-league structure for next season which will potentially benefit the club.

Brenchley added: "I attended a Northern Premier League meeting in November when it was announced they have won the tender for a new southern area league.

"That will be very much to the benefit of Wisbech Town as it will mean much less travelling for us and the possibility of bigger crowds with more away fans at home games.

"The rough area for that league could be from Cambridge in the south to Lincoln in the north and we sit right in the middle of that rather than being stuck on the very edge of the league we're currently in."

NON-LEAGUE FOOTBALL: Interim boss to remain in charge of Wisbech Town throughout January

