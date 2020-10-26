Wisbech Town’s walking football stars remain unbeatable thanks to contrasting wins

Will Barrett (left) scored twice and was named man of the day for the Wisbech Town walking football team in their narrow league win over Stamford Stollers. Steve Wyness (right) was also heavily involved. Pictures: SUPPLIED/WISBECH TOWN WALKING FOOTBALL Archant

Wisbech Town remain unbeaten in this season’s Peterborough & District Walking Football League with two contrasting victories.

The Fenmen welcomed back Warren Clark following his 50th birthday for Division One games against South Lincs Steelers and Stamford Stollers, which included John Knight, Ben Baylis, Steve Wyness, Scott Sawers, Wayne Beasant and Will Barrett.

Wisbech started on the front foot in their first game against the Steelers, before Sawers broke the deadlock with an acrobatic effort after a pass from Wyness.

Sawers, assisted by Clark and Wyness, then scored twice more to complete his second league hat-trick in a game where Wisbech looked solid in defence.

The dominance continued after half-time as Sawers’ turning shot found the net, before Wyness pounced on a loose ball to calmly slot home.

Beasant then took full advantage of a chance to push forward with a distant attempt which flew into the top corner to record a 6-0 victory.

It was a closer affair against Stamford Stollers, who strengthened their ranks with the inclusion of ex-Fenman Paul Kirby.

Former England walking football international Kirby showed his quality to wrong foot Wyness and fire into the top corner to give Stamford the lead.

Amid a personal battle between Clark and Kirby, Wisbech levelled as Wyness found space to strike home, in a first-half that was tightly contested.

Despite stern words at the break, Wisbech then fell behind as a shot squirmed into the net, before the injured Wyness was replaced by Barrett, who made a match-winning impact.

The ex-Stamford player, 64, managed to control possession and poke home to draw Wisbech level for a second time.

Just one minute later, Barrett was on hand to punish a loss of possession from Stamford and tuck home for 3-2, as Town managed to hold on for the win.

Wisbech manager Jonny Pearce said: “Our aim was to come and get six points, so I am very happy. The first game was probably the most complete performance we have put together for a while.

“The second game was always going to be tough as games with Stamford are. They have quality all over the pitch, and when you play top teams, you have to dig deep and do the ugly things well and that’s what the lads did.

“In the first-half, I thought we were sloppy and forced it too much, but in the second half I can’t fault them.

“We had enough about us to manage the game when we got the lead, and it was a good day for us all.”

Wisbech are next in league action at the Nene Valley Community Centre, Peterborough against Netherton United ‘A’ and Harborough Town Red on Sunday, November 22.

