Wisbech Town’s walking footballers look back on successful season with awards

The Wisbech Town FC Walking Football team finished second in the Peterborough and District Football League last season. Picture: SUPPLIED Archant

Wisbech Town FC’s walking football team were still able to reflect on a successful season at their awards night.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Baz Wicklen won most improved and most hilarious moment awards. Picture: SUPPLIED Baz Wicklen won most improved and most hilarious moment awards. Picture: SUPPLIED

Players were rewarded in several categories during the event, which was held online due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Baz Wicklen was named most improved player and won the most hilarious moment award, while Martin Beasant and Ben Baylis earned the clubman and captain’s player of the year awards respectively.

John Knight picked up manager’s player of the year as Steve Wyness was unveiled as players’ player.

The Fenmen finished second in Division One of the Peterborough & District Football League for the 2019-20 season, which was decided on a points-per-game system.

Martin Beasant was named clubman of the year. Picture: SUPPLIED Martin Beasant was named clubman of the year. Picture: SUPPLIED

Meanwhile, some players have been selected to play in the Northern Premier League (NPL) against some of the best teams in the country, including Manchester City and Leeds.

Jonny Pearce, manager of Wisbech Town FC’s walking football team as well as the NPL’s Nomads squad and the Scotland over 50s walking football side, said he is already on the lookout for new talent to join the Fenmen.

“To see us compete against established sides like Norwich City, Boston United and Stamford shows great progress from men that would turn up to kick a ball around against each other,” he said.

“Moving forward, I would like to introduce an over 65s session on a midweek morning to boost the numbers at the club.

Ben Baylis (second from left) was crowned captain's player of the year. Picture: SUPPLIED Ben Baylis (second from left) was crowned captain's player of the year. Picture: SUPPLIED

“I’m very proud of where we are at and excited of what we can achieve once the lockdown is over.”

John Knight was named manager's player of the year. Picture: SUPPLIED John Knight was named manager's player of the year. Picture: SUPPLIED

Steve Wyness was unveiled as players' player of the year. Picture: SUPPLIED Steve Wyness was unveiled as players' player of the year. Picture: SUPPLIED

Jonny Pearce manages the Wisbech Town FC Walking Football team as well as the Eastern Nomads and Scotland over 50s. Picture: SUPPLIED Jonny Pearce manages the Wisbech Town FC Walking Football team as well as the Eastern Nomads and Scotland over 50s. Picture: SUPPLIED

You may also want to watch: