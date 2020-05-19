Advanced search

Wisbech Town’s walking footballers look back on successful season with awards

PUBLISHED: 16:53 19 May 2020 | UPDATED: 16:53 19 May 2020

The Wisbech Town FC Walking Football team finished second in the Peterborough and District Football League last season. Picture: SUPPLIED

The Wisbech Town FC Walking Football team finished second in the Peterborough and District Football League last season. Picture: SUPPLIED

Wisbech Town FC’s walking football team were still able to reflect on a successful season at their awards night.

Baz Wicklen won most improved and most hilarious moment awards. Picture: SUPPLIEDBaz Wicklen won most improved and most hilarious moment awards. Picture: SUPPLIED

Players were rewarded in several categories during the event, which was held online due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Baz Wicklen was named most improved player and won the most hilarious moment award, while Martin Beasant and Ben Baylis earned the clubman and captain’s player of the year awards respectively.

John Knight picked up manager’s player of the year as Steve Wyness was unveiled as players’ player.

The Fenmen finished second in Division One of the Peterborough & District Football League for the 2019-20 season, which was decided on a points-per-game system.

Martin Beasant was named clubman of the year. Picture: SUPPLIEDMartin Beasant was named clubman of the year. Picture: SUPPLIED

Meanwhile, some players have been selected to play in the Northern Premier League (NPL) against some of the best teams in the country, including Manchester City and Leeds.

Jonny Pearce, manager of Wisbech Town FC’s walking football team as well as the NPL’s Nomads squad and the Scotland over 50s walking football side, said he is already on the lookout for new talent to join the Fenmen.

“To see us compete against established sides like Norwich City, Boston United and Stamford shows great progress from men that would turn up to kick a ball around against each other,” he said.

“Moving forward, I would like to introduce an over 65s session on a midweek morning to boost the numbers at the club.

Ben Baylis (second from left) was crowned captain's player of the year. Picture: SUPPLIEDBen Baylis (second from left) was crowned captain's player of the year. Picture: SUPPLIED

“I’m very proud of where we are at and excited of what we can achieve once the lockdown is over.”

John Knight was named manager's player of the year. Picture: SUPPLIEDJohn Knight was named manager's player of the year. Picture: SUPPLIED

Steve Wyness was unveiled as players' player of the year. Picture: SUPPLIEDSteve Wyness was unveiled as players' player of the year. Picture: SUPPLIED

Jonny Pearce manages the Wisbech Town FC Walking Football team as well as the Eastern Nomads and Scotland over 50s. Picture: SUPPLIEDJonny Pearce manages the Wisbech Town FC Walking Football team as well as the Eastern Nomads and Scotland over 50s. Picture: SUPPLIED

Two dogs being trained to smell coronavirus in humans are rescues from Wood Green, The Animals Charity

Jasper (L) and Norman (R) originally from Wood Green are taking part in a UK trial to find out if specialist sniffer dogs can detect coronavirus in humans. Image: Medical Detection Dogs

‘I will not be told what to do and how to vote’ says outgoing Wisbech mayor as he quits Conservative group to become an independent

Wisbech town council held its annual meeting and mayor making via Zoom tonight and it was streamed on YouTube. Cllr Aigars Balsevics, who earlier had been to the council chamber to be robed, was elected mayor His partner Veronika is pictured with him,

Documentary reveals zero per cent of people surveyed feel safe in Wisbech

Is Wisbech really that Bad? sees residents talk on their experiences of living in the town. Picture: YouTube/Faye Ferguson

No new coronavirus deaths announced at Norfolk hospitals

Further coronavirus deaths have been announced at the Queen Elizabeth, Norfolk and Norwich and James Paget hospitals. Picture: Archant

Holiday parks look ahead to possible summer reopening

Center Parcs, which has a site at Elveden in Suffolk, is preparing to potentially reopen in July with social distancing measures in place. Picture: Jessica Marshall-Pearce

