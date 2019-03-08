Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Wisbech Town Walking Football Club welcome Sleaford Academicals for a series of 20-minute friendly games for the over 50s and over 60s

PUBLISHED: 13:10 07 May 2019

Gary Compton

Wisbech Town Walking Football Club welcomed Sleaford Academicals Walking Football Club to Fenland Stadium. Picture; GARY COMPTON

Wisbech Town Walking Football Club welcomed Sleaford Academicals Walking Football Club to Fenland Stadium. Picture; GARY COMPTON

Archant

Wisbech Town Walking Football Club welcomed Sleaford Academicals Walking Football Club to Fenland Stadium on for a series of 20-minute friendly games for their over-50s and over-60s teams.

Most Read

Horsefair Shopping Centre to host charity car boot sale this Bank Holiday Monday in Wisbech – here’s what you need to know

This year’s Easter charity car boot sale which takes place in the same location as the Bank Holiday sale. Picture: HORSEFAIR

Sixth form students at Wisbech Grammar School raise money to support homeless people in Fenland by running 176km

Pupils at Wisbech Grammar School supported the homeless in Fenland by raising money for The Ferry Project; running 176km. Picture: SUPPLIED

Cambridgeshire councillors report on some of the outside groups and bodies they sit on - their assessments might surprise you

County councillors have for the first time produced 'end of term' reports on their membership of external bodies. The reports have been published ahead of Cambridgeshire County Council annual meeting. They include (top left) Sam Hoy, (top right) Mike Shellens (Bottom left) Roger Hickford and Lis Every. Picture; ARCHANT

Wisbech landlord who butchered pub-goer has murder appeal blocked by top judge

Stephen French

Grand effort by runners from across Fenland at GEAR 10K gives charities a cash boost

Grand effort by runners from across Fenland at GEAR 10K gives charities a cash boost. Members of the Fenland Running Club take to the streets. Picture: Tim Chapman/Tom Richards.

Most Read

Horsefair Shopping Centre to host charity car boot sale this Bank Holiday Monday in Wisbech – here’s what you need to know

This year’s Easter charity car boot sale which takes place in the same location as the Bank Holiday sale. Picture: HORSEFAIR

Sixth form students at Wisbech Grammar School raise money to support homeless people in Fenland by running 176km

Pupils at Wisbech Grammar School supported the homeless in Fenland by raising money for The Ferry Project; running 176km. Picture: SUPPLIED

Cambridgeshire councillors report on some of the outside groups and bodies they sit on - their assessments might surprise you

County councillors have for the first time produced 'end of term' reports on their membership of external bodies. The reports have been published ahead of Cambridgeshire County Council annual meeting. They include (top left) Sam Hoy, (top right) Mike Shellens (Bottom left) Roger Hickford and Lis Every. Picture; ARCHANT

Wisbech landlord who butchered pub-goer has murder appeal blocked by top judge

Stephen French

Grand effort by runners from across Fenland at GEAR 10K gives charities a cash boost

Grand effort by runners from across Fenland at GEAR 10K gives charities a cash boost. Members of the Fenland Running Club take to the streets. Picture: Tim Chapman/Tom Richards.

Latest from the Wisbech Standard

‘Life is for living’: March marathon man Pat Brown, 80, takes part in last London Marathon 38 years since his first race

Pat Brown is the marathon man of March who at 80 years of age has run his last London Marathon after taking part 26 times. Picture: HARRY RUTTER.

Wisbech Town Walking Football Club welcome Sleaford Academicals for a series of 20-minute friendly games for the over 50s and over 60s

Wisbech Town Walking Football Club welcomed Sleaford Academicals Walking Football Club to Fenland Stadium. Picture; GARY COMPTON

Grand effort by runners from across Fenland at GEAR 10K gives charities a cash boost

Grand effort by runners from across Fenland at GEAR 10K gives charities a cash boost. Members of the Fenland Running Club take to the streets. Picture: Tim Chapman/Tom Richards.

Fenland Council pledges tougher action against boat owners who over stay their 48 hours of free moorings by the river in March

An idyllic place to moor but not all boat owners who stay moored up in March are abiding by the 48 hour rule. Fenland Council says it will begin a tougher regime of enforcement. Picture; ARCHANT

Sixth form students at Wisbech Grammar School raise money to support homeless people in Fenland by running 176km

Pupils at Wisbech Grammar School supported the homeless in Fenland by raising money for The Ferry Project; running 176km. Picture: SUPPLIED
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists