PUBLISHED: 13:10 07 May 2019
Gary Compton
Wisbech Town Walking Football Club welcomed Sleaford Academicals Walking Football Club to Fenland Stadium. Picture; GARY COMPTON
Wisbech Town Walking Football Club welcomed Sleaford Academicals Walking Football Club to Fenland Stadium on for a series of 20-minute friendly games for their over-50s and over-60s teams.