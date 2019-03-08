Advanced search

NON-LEAGUE FOOTBALL: Wisbech Town want a happy homecoming after terrific away triumph

PUBLISHED: 09:19 03 October 2019

Wisbech Town manager Seb Hayes. Picture: IAN CARTER

Garry Samuels

Wisbech Town boss Seb Hayes heaped praise on his depleted heroes following a fine away triumph.

They shocked high-flying Ilkeston Town with a 2-1 win on Tuesday night in Northern Premier League Division One East.

Hayes' men kicked off sitting second-bottom in the standings and were only able to name 13 players in their squad, but they brushed aside their third-placed hosts who were previously unbeaten at home.

Wisbech briefly fell behind six minutes before half-time, but levelled inside 60 seconds as Jurelle Phillip burst into the box to tuck away a pass from Tom Curtis with the aid of a deflection off the far post.

And Wisbech completed the turnaround with 15 minutes to go when recent signing Danny Setchell hit the fist goal of his second spell with the club.

Setchell stepped up from the penalty spot after an Aaron Hart cross was handled by an Ilkeston defender as he attempted to clear.

"We were down to the bare bones with only 13 players available," said Hayes. "So to go away to a team sitting third in the league and pick up three points is tremendous.

"It was a backs to the wall effort in terms of us being so short of players, but certainly not in terms of our performance on the pitch.

"This will be right up there with our best results this season and it has helped us move back up the table.

"It's a big jump from being second-bottom and put us in a much better position ahead of a series of games against teams in and around us.

"We've had it tough so far by playing a lot of the leading sides and also having a long run of away matches."

Wisbech are back on home turf this Saturday for the first time in almost four weeks as they look to continue their winning run which also includes success in the FA Trophy last Saturday.

They host Stocksbridge Park Steels at the Elgoods Fenland Stadium, 3pm, and Hayes is set to receive a double-boost with Declan Rogers returning from injury and fellow attacker Tiago Nassunculo back after missing the victory at Ilkeston for family reasons.

Hayes added: "We've not played at home since producing a superb performance against Lincoln United last month so it's a case of picking up where we left off.

"The small group of supporters who follow us on the road have seen us do very well recently, but now we need to show everyone what we're about at our place."

Wisbech make a short trip to Fenland rivals March Town in the opening round of the Cambs Invitation Cup, 7.45pm.

