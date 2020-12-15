Advanced search

Young saints given a new look thanks to sponsorship

PUBLISHED: 14:57 15 December 2020 | UPDATED: 14:57 15 December 2020

Wisbech St Mary FC's Sunday under 18s side have been sponsored by Spencer Lee Autos of Wisbech which the team hopes will last for at least the next two years.

Wisbech St Mary FC’s Sunday under 18s side have been sponsored by Spencer Lee Autos of Wisbech which the team hopes will last for at least the next two years. Picture: SUPPLIED/ROB POOLEY

One of Wisbech St Mary FC’s youth teams have been boosted for at least the next two years thanks to new sponsorship.

Rob Pooley, who ran the club’s under 16s side last season, started a new Sunday under 18s team in the Peterborough & District Youth League and needed a new look.

That’s when Spencer Lee Autos of Wisbech came along to offer their support. “Talks started and Spencer didn’t hesitate in helping us out,” Rob said.

“It started with the team’s new playing strip, and then we needed help with warm-up tops and then the coaching staff of myself, Damian Hills and Harrison Smith (assistant managers) being kitted out.”

It’s hoped the sponsorship will last for more than two years, which Rob is even more grateful for especially during uncertain times.

“The team is truly grateful to Spencer and Rebecca Lee for their fantastic support, and also to the staff,” Rob added.

“Grassroots football is the foundation for all youngsters to chase their dreams, and without people like Spencer and Rebecca, teams like mine would not happen.”

