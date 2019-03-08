NON-LEAGUE: Triple-signing swoop for Wisbech Town as another player heads through the exit

Joel Earps during what proved to be his final Wisbech Town appearance last Saturday. Picture: IAN CARTER Archant

Wisbech Town chief Seb Hayes has completed a triple-signing swoop as they bid to climb the Northern Premier League South East Division standings.

Striker Charley Sanders, winger Conor Green and central Michael Adeyemi have all been snapped up.

Sanders arrives from Southern League Division One Central side Yaxley but it well-known to Hayes from their time together at Holbeach and Huntingdon Town in the United Counties League.

Green arrives from current South East Division rivals Ilkeston Town and Adeyemi has been at Step 5 side Oxhey Jets in the Spartan South Midlands League this season after previously having spells at higher levels with Dunstable Town and Oxford City.

"These signings are the boost the squad has needed massively for some times," said Hayes.

"We've been crying out for a forward all season and Charley has a bit of everything about his game.

"He's imposing physically, he's excellent in the air, but he can also shift and use his feet well. He'll give us the focal point that we've been lacking and I'm confident he'll score and make goals.

"Conor can play anywhere on the left side and he's the sort of player the Wisbech fans will love because he is a hard-worker with a great engine, but there's plenty of quality to his game as well.

"And Michael is a really big addition at the back. He has good experience at this level and above, and he has the ability to read a game very well.

"It is another area we needed to strengthen and I'm very happy with the business we've done.

"The personnel we had weren't going to get us to where we needed to be and that's why we've made the changes we have.

"It's such a tight league. We're only six points off the top 10 and hopefully the new signings can give us the lift we need to start climbing the table.

"We've only lost two of our last seven league games and we've got matches in hand on the vast majority of sides so we're not in a bad position by any means, but it is still one we want to improve."

The new arrivals takes Hayes' total number of new recruits in recent days to four with young forward Antonio Jaquite making his debut as a substitute as the Fenmen were held to a 1-1 draw by Glossop North End at the Elgoods Fenland Stadium last Saturday. Jaquite has arrived from Peterborough North End Sports - the same Step 7 club from where Tiago Nassunculo was signed last month.

The influx of new faces has led to a depature with Joel Earps, who has been operating as a makeshift forward, leaving the club.

Hayes added: "It's sad when a player would rather walk away than fight for his shirt, but I only want to work with players who are prepared to do whatever it takes for Wisbech Town."