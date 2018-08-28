NON-LEAGUE FOOTBALL: Wisbech Town dominate Dynamo during fine away triumph

Toby Hilliard scored one goal and had a hand in another as Wisbech Town won at Loughborough Dynamo. Picture: IAN CARTER

Wisbech Town began a tough run on the road with a brilliant victory last Saturday.

Gary Setchell’s men claimed a 3-1 victory at play-off chasers Loughborough Dynamo to pull three points clear of the Northern Premier League Division One East drop-zone.

The Fenmen hit the front after only five minutes when captain Jon Fairweather fired in from an Eoin McQuaid corner which was flicked into his path by Toby Hilliard.

After having a hand in the early opener, Hilliard then doubled Wisbech’s advantage just six minutes later with McQuaid again the supply line.

Hosts Dynamo halved their arrears from the penalty spot two minutes into the second half, but Wisbech asserted themselves again when McQuaid struck with a free-kick just after the hour to seal the points. Wisbech have now gained 13 points on the road this season compared to 11 at home.

“That’s one of the best results we’ve had,” stated Setchell. “Loughborough were in a great run and are aiming for the play-offs, but we dominated them for long periods and that is great credit to my players.

“They showed excellent character after conceding just after half-time and Loughborough were on top at that point.

“But we got the third goal and we were relatively comfortable winners in the end even though we had our backs to the wall in the last few minutes.

“We’re unbeaten away in six games and our form on the road is better than it is at home at the minute.

“We have been to some tough places in that time and got results against sides that can blow you away.

“Every player is running through bricks walls for the club and each other, but we know we have to keep going.

“We’ve picked up seven points from a possible nine in our last three games, but we’re still in the thick of the relegation battle and that shows what a tough division we’re in.

“Virtually every team still has something to play for. The top 12 can all get in the play-offs and the bottom eight are all fighting to stay up.”

Setchell has made securing the services of McQuaid for the rest of the season a priority.

It’s a deal the Fenmen are working hard to complete with the midfield ace’s parent club King’s Lynn.

“We’re hoping to keep Eoin until the end of the season,” added Setchell.

“He is one of on a number of the young players in their early 20s in our squad.

“It was the way we felt we had to go with the state of play financially, but what those hungry lads have given us is absolute togetherness and hard graft.”

The Fenmen’s run of five successive away league fixtures continues this Saturday with a first-ever trip to AFC Mansfield – another of the teams battling to avoid the drop.