NON-LEAGUE FOOTBALL: Wisbech Town boss Seb Hayes resigns after learning of plans to sack him

Wisbech Town manager Seb Hayes has resigned. Picture: IAN CARTER Archant

Seb Hayes has resigned as manager of Wisbech Town - on the day they fell to the bottom of the Northern Premier League South East Division table.

Hayes called time on his six-month reign in a post-match interview following a 3-2 home defeat at the hands of Chasetown today.

The Peterborough-based boss felt he had no alternative other than to walk away from the Elgoods Fenland Stadium after learning of plans to sack him.

He revealed club chiefs - including chairman Paul Brenchley - had a behind-closed-doors meeting with the Fenmen squad ahead of their 2-0 defeat at Loughborough Dynamo the previous Saturday - with Hayes not included.

"I know from Chinese whispers in the last week the club were planning to sack me," said Hayes. "I had a noose around my neck and was basically a dead man walking.

"Club officials had a meeting with the players at Loughborough Dynamo last week and told them I had four games to save my job.

"I then turned up to the game today and my assistant manager knew the club wanted to sack me. I even had my captain pull me to one side and say 'I've been told you're getting the sack if we don't win today'.

"How can I possibly go into the dressing room with any conviction and have any effect on them in a situation like that?

"I've had no phone call from the club and no-one spoke to me before the game, but my own pride and self-respect won't allow me to work in a situation like this.

"I've spoken to people in and around the game for their opinion on my position and every single one of them said it was untenable.

"I've enjoyed my time at Wisbech - even though the circumstances have been testing - and the fans have backed me brilliantly.

"I would have had no issue with the club moving me on if they had come directly to me and told me. Football is about results and I haven't delivered them.

"If they have another manager lined up, that's fine but just be straight about it.

"I think I deserve to be shown more respect as I have always acted with dignity and class. Everyone knows where they stand with me but I haven't got that in return."

Hayes hoped to go out on a high today and that looked likely as the Fenmen eased into a two-goal lead against Chasetown thanks to strikes from debutant Georgito Mulonda and Danny Draper in the first half.

But their lead was wiped out early in the second period before the visitors hit a winner with 18 minutes to go.

Hayes won only two of his 17 league games in charge and revealed the tough circumstances he has worked in since his summer appointment.

He added: "We have no Under 18 side, no reserve team and we can't train on the pitch.

"We did have the use of a training facility at Yaxley for 10 weeks, but only because I covered it out of the playing budget.

"How can I improve a team when we don't even have the opportunity to train?

"The infrastructure is not there at the moment for Wisbech Town to be a Step 4 club.

"Some people might think I'm making excuses, but these are the facts of what I've had to deal with. I've worked my backside off for the club.

"I wanted to leave today on my terms and hopefully to go out with a win, but that didn't happen unfortunately.

"It was the same old story of throwing results away after the players did everything asked of them in the first half.

"At half-time we identified a couple of areas in which we needed to improve for the second half, but that wasn't taken on board and we saw the game slip away from us.

"It is no exaggeration to say we should have double the number of points we have actually got."