Concentration proves pivotal for Saints in derby day defeat, admits boss

PUBLISHED: 07:44 05 November 2020

Boss Stuart Beckett said his Wisbech St Mary side can be pleased with their performance against March Town, but if they played better for longer, the result may well have changed. Picture: JAMES RICHARDSON

Wisbech St Mary should be pleased with their efforts against promotion contenders, but if they had concentrated for more than an hour, the result could well have been different.

That’s the view of Saints boss Stuart Beckett as his side were beaten 5-1 in a pre-lockdown derby at home to March Town in Thurlow Nunn League, First Division North on Wednesday night.

The hosts, who recorded their first win in any competition since January 4 on Saturday against Diss Town, took a second-half lead before conceding five without reply at the FTL Commercials Ltd Stadium.

“We’re disappointed to lose it and such a hard one to take. We’ve put so much into that for an hour to 70 minutes and the substitutions we had to make probably weakened us too much,” Beckett said.

“I think from the last four games, we have been organised, but if we can’t play properly for 60, 70 minutes, teams are going to hurt you. With the quality March have got, they will hurt teams.

“We spent long periods of that game soaking pressure, but is that the way everyone wants to play football? Course it’s not, but we’re getting good at it, so there’s no reason why we can’t pick up results that way.”

MORE: Lockdown halts grassroots football

Captain David-Weaver Pope’s screamer fired Saints into a 50th-minute lead, which they held for six minutes with all the goals coming after half-time.

Beckett’s men showed defiance when they absorbed March pressure for long periods, new signing Toby Marumohoko impressing in defence after arriving from Peterborough Northern Star.

Saints remain bottom of the table, just one point adrift of nearest rivals Haverhill Borough, but with the likes of Danny Setchell playing on a dual registration and more additions in the pipeline, it is hoped they can return to action next month with high spirits.

“Now we’ve got the ball rolling, I’m feeling a much better group now so we want games, but we’ll take a month off and put it to the best use we can,” Beckett said.

MORE: Wisbech St Mary player-boss eyes rapid improvement after opening Thurlow Nunn League defeat

“There’s no two ways about it – we need to be fitter. That’s an easy fix over the next month that we can work on.

“We trust them to do that and hopefully in the next month, we’ll be raring to go.

“We’ve been unlucky with the injuries and substitutions we’ve had to make, and not having the personnel to go like for like. They’ll learn and we’re getting better.”

Wisbech St Mary: Joe Tarris; Seco Embalo, Fernand Bass (sub Jack Noble, 75’), Jordan Goult, Toby Marumohoko, Luke Fox, Sepiso Irotumhe, David Weaver-Pope (C) (sub Edmilson Fernandes, 68’), Ryan Lennon (sub Jack Minister, 46’), Danny Setchell, Harvey Neale.

Unused subs: Stuart Beckett, Guilherme Pereira.

Goal: Weaver-Pope (50’)

Cautions: Harvey Neale (foul)

Referee: Mr Ross Mortimer.

