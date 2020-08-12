Advanced search

Players ready to help turn Wisbech St Mary fortunes around, says boss

PUBLISHED: 17:22 12 August 2020

Wisbech St Mary boss Stuart Beckett said his team are already showing the fighting spirit that could help turn their fortunes around. Picture: IAN CARTER

Wisbech St Mary boss Stuart Beckett says his team are already fighting to improve on their fortunes as they lay down their preparations for the new season.

Saints were given a reprieve from step six relegation last time out after the Thurlow Nunn League First Division North campaign was curtailed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Beckett’s men began their pre-season schedule with a 2-2 draw at home to Ely City at the FTL Commercials Ltd Stadium on Saturday, Kieran Hamilton netting twice to recover from a two-goal deficit.

“We went into it not worrying about a result as such. You just want to get your foot on the ball again, get some minutes in your legs and see where it takes you,” Beckett said.

“They got two goals in the first-half, we asked for a reaction in the second-half and we got one. We got two good goals and I think either side could have won it, but perhaps a draw was fair.

“What we’ve always said is we’re not shy of hard work and that gives us a platform to work from. That’s not going to be our pinnacle or the best result we’ll come up with this season.”

After finishing bottom of the league last term, Saints have been active off the pitch as they look to boost their survival hopes.

Ex-Wisbech Town midfielder Danny Setchell, former Luton Town and King’s Lynn Town goalkeeper Brad Stewart and Brad Lake have signed on, while Curtis Knight has returned to the club as Christian Carter penned a deal from step seven outfit Cherry Hinton.

MORE: Wisbech St Mary FC continue progress off the pitch as new stadium sponsor is revealed

It’s hoped more arrivals can be finalised before the planned season start on September 5, but Beckett is cautious on how he can improve his squad.

“We’re fighting to be much improved from last season and the season before that, and that’s what we’ll continue to do,” he said.

“We still want to add more quality into the squad. We’ll only bring people that are right for the club and right for our mentality.

“We want to get some minutes in the legs. We’ve picked some tough games, we’re not shying away from those, but we want those tough games.

“That resolve we perhaps haven’t had as a club for the last few seasons is there, and we are going to nurture that.”

WISBECH ST MARY PRE-SEASON FRIENDLIES

AUGUST

Fri 14 – Moulton Harrox – 19:45 (H)

Tues 18 – Gayton United – 19:45 (H)

Sat 22 – Netherton United – 14:30 (A)

Sat 29 – Pinchbeck United – 15:00 (A)

