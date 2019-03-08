Advanced search

NON-LEAGUE FOOTBALL: Wisbech St Mary boost survival bid with capture of high-scoring Huntingdon duo

PUBLISHED: 20:34 25 October 2019 | UPDATED: 20:34 25 October 2019

Former Huntingdon Town striker Corey Kingston has joined Wisbech St Mary. Picture: IAN CARTER

Former Huntingdon Town striker Corey Kingston has joined Wisbech St Mary. Picture: IAN CARTER

Garry Samuels

Wisbech St Mary's attempt to pull off a Thurlow Nunn League great escape has been boosted by a double-signing.

Adam Richardson has joined Wisbech St Mary from Huntingdon Town. Picture: DUNCAN LAMONTAdam Richardson has joined Wisbech St Mary from Huntingdon Town. Picture: DUNCAN LAMONT

Striker Corey Kingston and midfielder Adam Richardson have both joined the First Division North basement side from Huntingdon Town.

The two players contributed 19 goals between them - Richardson (10) and Kingston (nine) - for their previous club, who also play at Step 6 in the United Counties League.

And they should prove to be major assets as pointless Saints bid to turn around their torrid season, starting with a trip to Needham Market Reserves tomorrow (3pm).

Boss Alex Kaufman said: "We're delighted to secure the services of both Corey and Adam.

"We were aware that Corey had left Huntingdon through social media and had a conversation with him. He liked our vision and what we want to achieve at Wisbech St Mary.

"Shortly afterwards we were told of Adam being available too and it's great to be able to bring them both in.

"They add loads of quality and higher-level ability to our squad and are exactly what we need."

Kaufman has also snapped up young prospect Christian Carter on loan from Step 4 side Histon.

Saints have lost every game this season with a dozen of those defeats coming in the league.

But Kaufman took plenty of encouragement from their display in a 5-1 loss at table-toppers Downham Town last Friday night.

They hit the front early on courtesy of an own goal and were level with the high-flying hosts at the break before succumbing to defeat in the second half.

"I was really pleased with the first half," added Kaufman. "We showed great work-rate and organisation, and had good tempo to our play.

"Downham moved through the gears in the second period when their pace and quality in the final third showed.

"Unfortunately we ran out of steam and heads dropped as the goals went in, but it was another case of us making slow progress."

Saints are back on the road again on Wednesday when they travel to promotion-chasing Lakenheath (7.45pm).

