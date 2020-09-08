Advanced search

Wisbech St Mary player-boss eyes rapid improvement after opening Thurlow Nunn League defeat

PUBLISHED: 17:19 08 September 2020 | UPDATED: 17:19 08 September 2020

Matt Harris-Hercules scored in WIsbech St Mary�s opening day defeat to Needham Market Reserves. Picture: JAMES RICHARDSON

Wisbech St Mary were caught cold according to player-boss Stuart Beckett as his side bid to rectify their opening day mistakes.

Ryan Lennon netted for Wisbech St Mary in their opening league defeat to Needham Market Reserves. Picture: JAMES RICHARDSONRyan Lennon netted for Wisbech St Mary in their opening league defeat to Needham Market Reserves. Picture: JAMES RICHARDSON

Saints slumped to a 6-2 defeat to Needham Market Reserves in the Thurlow Nunn League, First Division North at the FTL Commercials Ltd Stadium on Saturday, which featured some of their new signings.

Matt Harris-Hercules and Ryan Lennon netted for the home side, but their strikes could not salvage a reward from a game the visitors controlled throughout.

“We will grow into the season, but take nothing away from Needham Market; they were the much better team and put us under a hell of a lot of pressure,” Beckett said.

“I think there were a few nerves to start with and Needham were very organised.

“We’re still a new team trying to gel and play our way. As coaches, we’re trying to put our stamp on it, but it takes time.

“Effectively, we’re still trying to learn our lessons from them and still conceding silly goals at silly times.

“That’s perhaps not going to change overnight, but it does need to change very quickly.”

Beckett, who saw his players enjoy a fruitful pre-season campaign, were 3-1 down at half-time and failed to recover a three-goal deficit against their relentless Suffolk opponents.

Saints face a run of tricky tests this month, beginning with a trip to promotion challengers Lakenheath on Saturday, September 12, 3pm, before welcoming Downham Town, who finished in the top four last season, on Wednesday, September 16.

However, Beckett is confident his team can get stronger in a bid to achieve perfection. “You have to be foot perfect in defence and all over the pitch to get results,” he said.

MORE: Players ready to help turn Wisbech St Mary fortunes around, says boss

“I think as a team, we will gel and become stronger as the season moves on, but that’s not to take away we’ve got these games now.

“We need to improve rapidly, ready for Lakenheath, Downham and following on for the rest of this month at least.

“We wouldn’t be here if we didn’t think we could improve things. The hard work has started and we have to start to trust the process and reap the rewards when they come.”

