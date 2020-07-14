Wisbech St Mary FC continue progress off the pitch as new stadium sponsor is revealed
PUBLISHED: 08:30 15 July 2020
Archant
A Fenland football club is continuing to progress off the pitch ahead of a return to action.
Wisbech St Mary FC have announced that Wisbech firm FTL Commercials Ltd will sponsor the club’s ground on Beechings Close for the next two seasons as the existing three-year deal with ABC Quality Meats comes to an end.
The club have also received the support of Oakwood Carpets as the main seated stand sponsor for the 2020-21 campaign, as well as agreeing deals for a new first-team kit and tracksuit sponsor.
MORE: NON-LEAGUE FOOTBALL: Wisbech St Mary officially unveil newly-named ABC Quality Meats Stadium
Paul Albutt, secretary at Wisbech St Mary FC, said: “We’ve been supported very well from local people; pitchside sponsors are probably up on last year and the year before.
“People have been very responsive and we’re thankful for the people who have come forward and pledged their support.”
Albutt added: ““We see a bright future for us. We’re always welcoming new players from three-years-old and upwards, so there’s always a natural progression for our football club.”
You may also want to watch:
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Wisbech Standard. Click the link in the orange box below for details.