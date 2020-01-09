Advanced search

NON-LEAGUE FOOTBALL: Wisbech St Mary boost survival hopes with second win of the season

PUBLISHED: 10:49 09 January 2020

Corey Kingston struck as Wisbech St Mary beat King's Lynn Town Reserves last Saturday. Picture: IAN CARTER

Corey Kingston struck as Wisbech St Mary beat King's Lynn Town Reserves last Saturday. Picture: IAN CARTER

Wisbech St Mary ignited their Thurlow Nunn League survival mission last Saturday.

Alex Kaufman's men claimed their second win of the First Division North season - and gained a quick slice of revenge in the process.

The rock-bottom Saints closed to within five points of safety by slamming King's Lynn Town Reserves 4-0 at the ABC Meats Stadium . . . only seven days after being pipped 3-2 in the reverse fixture.

But there was no doubt about which team came out on top in the return clash as Jake Miller headed the opening before Corey Kingston continued his prolific form with a second goal on the stroke of half-time.

Jordan Gault then headed a clincher in the second period before Ryan Harnwell completed the scoring.

Boss Kaufman said: "We knew we should have beaten King's Lynn Reserves the previous week so it was very important to make sure we got the three points in this game.

"It was great for the players to get three points on the board and they played some really good football in the process.

"We've looked at the games we've got left and we think we need another seven or eight wins to put ourselves into a position to stay up.

"That shows the amount of work we still have to do but I feel we can do it if we're able to get our full squad out on a regular basis.

"We're also adding competition for places which is important."

Kaufman described debutant wideman Fernand Bass as being 'unplayable' in his first Saints appearance last Saturday.

And their squad has been further boosted by the return of attacking midfielder Adam Richardson from Huntingdon Town this week.

Richardson made the same switch earlier in the season but initially failed to settle with Saints.

However, he has now opted to join again for a second spell to boost their survival bid.

Saints go to another struggling side, fourth-bottom Haverhill Borough thi Saturday, 3pm.

Kaufman added: "The challenge now is to follow up the win against King's Lynn Reserves with another positive result.

"This game will be a much stiffer test against a stronger and more experienced side."

