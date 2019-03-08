NON-LEAGUE FOOTBALL: Latest signing Spencer made Wisbech Town skipper as pre-season training begins

Wisbech Town began pre-season training on Tuesday night. Picture: IAN CARTER Archant

Wisbech Town boss Seb Hayes say it was an easy decision to make his latest signing the club's new captain.

Hayes has drafted in central defender Sam Spencer from fellow Step 4 side Yaxley and immediately handed him the armband.

Spencer played under Hayes at Huntingdon Town in the past and the Fenmen chief is delighted they are reunited at the Elgoods Fenland Stadium for the new Northern Premier League Division One South East campaign.

"It's the second time I've signed Sam and I'm delighted to be able to bring him to Wisbech," said Hayes.

"Sam is a lovely lad as well as a good player. His attitude is first-class and it was a no-brainer to make him captain.

"He's 25 years-old and ready to rtake the next step in the game. He'll do that by being our leader on and off the pitch.

"He takes his football very seriously and he has also experience of Step 4 from being at Yaxley last season.

"There is a real shortage of quality central defenders in this area and I don't think I could have signed anyone better than Sam."

Spencer's arrival takes the number of new signings during a hectic summer to a dozen.

The majority of them were present when the new-look Fenmen squad began pre-season training on Tuesday night.

Only three members of the Fenmen's squad from last season - defender Beckham Kennelly, midfielder Layton Maddison and wideman Aaron Hart - were involved on Tuesday while utility man Ollie Gale is also still at the club.

Hayes is keen to add four further new faces to his squad during the course of pre-season which continues tonight (Thursday). The Town players are also being put through their paces again on Saturday.

The tough schedule will continue for the next couple of weeks ahead of a first friendly at home to Step 3 newcomers Peterborough Sports on July 13.

"There is already a bond growing between the players even though many of them only met for the first time on Tuesday night," added Hayes.

"The WhatsApp group has been very busy for the past couple of weeks and that helped to create a good atmosphere at training.

"The boys worked really hard and that's the minimum requirement for me.

"Every single lad has to give us everything he has in every session. Every minute matters in our position of having to put a new squad together."