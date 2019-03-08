NON-LEAGUE FOOTBALL: Far more positives than negatives for new Wisbech Town chief

Action from Wisbech Town's first pre-season friendly against Peterborough Sports. Picture: IAN CARTER AdGarry Samuels

Wisbech Town boss Seb Hayes insisted the positives outweighed the negatives following the club's first friendly outing of the summer.

The new-look Fenmen were beaten 4-0 by Step 3 outfit Peterborough Sports at the Elgoods Fenland Stadium last Saturday.

Wisbech fell behind just after the half-hour and then conceded three further goals in the second half to a side who won the Southern League Division One Central title last term, but Hayes was still encouraged.

"I'm disappointed with some of the goals we conceded," admitted Hayes. "But overall I'm happy with how we performed in our first game together against a title-winning Step 4 team of last season.

"We've only had seven training sessions, and only really worked on team shape and set pieces in one of those. Our lads are still learning about each other as individuals and what I want from them as a group.

"I watched Peterborough Sports destroy teams plenty of times last season so there are many more positives than negatives for me."

Dylan Edge failed to take a couple of decent opportunities to grab Wisbech a goal while James Tricks and skipper Sam Spencer both missed good head chances.

Hayes is still keen to attract two more offensive players to the club ahead of the new Northern Premier League Division One South East campaign, which begins with a home date against Leek Town on August 17.

"We definitely need to boost our attacking options," added Hayes. "Ideally we can bring in an attacking midfielder and a forward as we know we are slightly weak in those areas.

"That showed against Sports when we were able to create opportunities but not provide the end product we needed."

Wisbech have home derbies against Stamford (August 26) and Spalding (Boxing Day) this season while they go to Stamford on New Year's Day and visit Spalding on Easter Monday.

Wisbech enter the FA Cup at the preliminary round stage on August 24 when they will face lower-level opposition.

The Fenmen host the winners of an extra preliminary clash between Potton United and fellow Cambridgeshire side Ely City.

Wisbech start in the extra preliminary round of the FA Trophy with a trip to Southern League Division One Central side Kempston Rovers on September 28.

The winners of that tie then meet either Daventry Town or Kidsgrove Athletic in the next round on April 12.

Wisbech have season tickets on sale at the early bird prices of £135 for adults and £86 for concessions until July 31. Prices then rise to £150 and £96 respectively.

Their next friendly is at home to tenants King's Lynn Reserves tomorrow, 3pm.