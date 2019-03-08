NON-LEAGUE FOOTBALL: New Wisbech Town chief wants progress to prove people wrong this season

New Wisbech Town manager Seb Hayes insists he won't merely settle for survival this season.

The Fenmen begin life in the new Northern Premier League Division One South East today when Leek Town (who were beaten play-off finalists in the West last season) visit the Elgoods Fenland Stadium, 3pm. Wibech then hit the road for Worksop Town on Wednesday, 7.45pm.

Hayes, who succeeded Gary Setchell in the Wisbech hotseat earlier this summer, is hopeful a new era can come complete with progress on the pitch.

"I don't want us to have the mindset where we think that simply staying up is good enough," Hayes told the Wisbech Standard.

"Of course surviving at this level is the main target, but we want to make progress by finishing higher than last season.

"We need to try to get more wins and score more goals as well, but only time will tell if those things are possible.

"I'm a new manager with a new squad of players so it would be ideal if we could start well, but we've got a couple of tough games against Leek and Worksop.

"I'm told they are both fancied sides, but we'll learn a lot about where we stand in those games.

"A lot of people seem to be expecting us to struggle, but I'm more than happy to be written off and treated as cannon fodder.

"They are things I've had to deal with throughout my managerial career, but I have always proved people wrong through hard work and I hope to do that again in the biggest job I've had."

There has been a mixed bag of results in pre-season with two wins, two defeats and a goalless draw against fellow Step 4 side Soham Town Rangers in the club's final friendly last Saturday.

Hayes added to his squad on the eve of the new season by drafting in former Cambridge City and Soham midfielder Jon Kaye.

The Wisbech chief is also keen to boost his attacking options and has a couple of loan targets.

He added: "I'm happy with our options defensively and in midfield, but the question I'm asking myself at the moment is whether or not we have enough goals in our squad.

"I'm looking at adding another forward and hopefully we can get that done.

"The fans seem to be happy with what we have produced in pre-season. We are setting out to get the ball down and play an exciting and attacking brand of football, but we also need to develop a ruthless side and roll up your sleeves when it is required."

Wisbech enter the FA Cup the preliminary round stage next Saturday (August 24) with an all-Cambridgeshire clash.

They entertain Ely City in a tie worth almost £2,900 to the winners.