NON-LEAGUE FOOTBALL: Former favourite could be on his way back to Wisbech Town

Sam Murphy could be set for a Wisbech Town return. Picture: IAN CARTER Archant

Wisbech Town boss Seb Hayes is hoping to bring a former Fenmen favourite back to the club.

Hayes has slapped in a transfer approach for midfielder Sam Murphy, who is currently playing for United Counties League Premier Division side Deeping Rangers.

Murphy has had two previous spells with hometown club Wisbech and was a member of their promotion-winning squad of 2017/18.

"Sam is a classy player with bags of experience at this level," said Hayes, who previously managed Murphy briefly at Peterborough Northern Star a few years ago.

"He will add a lot of know-how and quality to the squad and those things could be valuable in keeping us up.

"He's also a local lad who is very popular with the Wisbech fans."

Hayes hopes to complete a deal for Murphy, who left Wisbech last summer, ahead of their Northern Premier League South East Division trip to Loughborough Dynamo this Saturday, 3pm.

But the Wisbech squad will definitely include another new face after Hayes snapped up Dan Dougill.

The midfielder played under the Fenmen boss at Holbeach and has returned to the UK for six weeks over the festive period from a scholarship programme in America.

"Dan is someone I know well and he'll bring a lot of energy to the squad, added Hayes.

"He's a player who knows his job and does it well - and that's what we need in our current situation.

"He's only back over here for a few weeks but he will be a great addition in that time."