Advanced search

NON-LEAGUE FOOTBALL: Former favourite could be on his way back to Wisbech Town

PUBLISHED: 18:13 05 December 2019 | UPDATED: 18:14 05 December 2019

Sam Murphy could be set for a Wisbech Town return. Picture: IAN CARTER

Sam Murphy could be set for a Wisbech Town return. Picture: IAN CARTER

Archant

Wisbech Town boss Seb Hayes is hoping to bring a former Fenmen favourite back to the club.

Hayes has slapped in a transfer approach for midfielder Sam Murphy, who is currently playing for United Counties League Premier Division side Deeping Rangers.

Murphy has had two previous spells with hometown club Wisbech and was a member of their promotion-winning squad of 2017/18.

"Sam is a classy player with bags of experience at this level," said Hayes, who previously managed Murphy briefly at Peterborough Northern Star a few years ago.

"He will add a lot of know-how and quality to the squad and those things could be valuable in keeping us up.

"He's also a local lad who is very popular with the Wisbech fans."

You may also want to watch:

Hayes hopes to complete a deal for Murphy, who left Wisbech last summer, ahead of their Northern Premier League South East Division trip to Loughborough Dynamo this Saturday, 3pm.

But the Wisbech squad will definitely include another new face after Hayes snapped up Dan Dougill.

The midfielder played under the Fenmen boss at Holbeach and has returned to the UK for six weeks over the festive period from a scholarship programme in America.

"Dan is someone I know well and he'll bring a lot of energy to the squad, added Hayes.

"He's a player who knows his job and does it well - and that's what we need in our current situation.

"He's only back over here for a few weeks but he will be a great addition in that time."

Most Read

Accident outside North Cambs Hospital, Wisbech, prevents vehicles entering or leaving

Accident outside North Cambs Hospital, Wisbech.

Woman airlifted to hospital in critical condition after being struck by van in Wisbech

The accident happened on Whitby Street near North Cambs Hospital in Wisbech. Picture: Google Maps

“I can’t believe he has gone, he suffered a cardiac arrest, he couldn’t breathe” - mum inconsolable after death of her 7ft 8in son she dubbed a ‘gentle giant’

Robert Smith, pictured with his mum Rita last October.

Uninsured and unlicensed driver arrested in Wisbech after failing drugs test - police pulled car over when they smelt green plant substance

An uninsured and unlicensed driver was arrested in Wisbech on Saturday night (November 30) when he failed a roadside drugs test after police pulled his car over as they “smelt a green plant substance”. Picture: POLICE

Parents in Wisbech complete courses to improve skills

Parents from St Peter’s C of E Junior school in Wisbech are breaking barriers by completing courses. Lisa Hewitt, Nyree Scott from Cambridge Skills and Kat Doyle. Picture: Olivia O'Neill

Most Read

Accident outside North Cambs Hospital, Wisbech, prevents vehicles entering or leaving

Accident outside North Cambs Hospital, Wisbech.

Woman airlifted to hospital in critical condition after being struck by van in Wisbech

The accident happened on Whitby Street near North Cambs Hospital in Wisbech. Picture: Google Maps

“I can’t believe he has gone, he suffered a cardiac arrest, he couldn’t breathe” - mum inconsolable after death of her 7ft 8in son she dubbed a ‘gentle giant’

Robert Smith, pictured with his mum Rita last October.

Uninsured and unlicensed driver arrested in Wisbech after failing drugs test - police pulled car over when they smelt green plant substance

An uninsured and unlicensed driver was arrested in Wisbech on Saturday night (November 30) when he failed a roadside drugs test after police pulled his car over as they “smelt a green plant substance”. Picture: POLICE

Parents in Wisbech complete courses to improve skills

Parents from St Peter’s C of E Junior school in Wisbech are breaking barriers by completing courses. Lisa Hewitt, Nyree Scott from Cambridge Skills and Kat Doyle. Picture: Olivia O'Neill

Latest from the Wisbech Standard

March carer who sprayed screaming dementia sufferer in the face with water is banned from working with vulnerable people

Care worker Louise Fage, of Wisbech Road, March, sprayed a dementia sufferer in the face with water for 30 seconds while she screamed and cried. The incident happened when Fage was working at Askham House Care Home in Doddington. She has been banned from working with vulnerable people. Picture: FACEBOOK

Wisbech student Rebecca Coward crowned ‘Apprentice of the Year’… again

Rebecca Coward (front left) has been crowned Apprentice of the Year for the second year running at the Institute of Certified Bookkeeper's LUCA Awards. Picture: Supplied/Riverside Training

Driver facing ‘uncomfortable’ questions from police after abandoning car in Fenland street

Driver facing 'uncomfortable' questions from police after he abandoned this car in March. Picture; FENLAND POLICE

Wisbech firm Fountain Fresh expands despite Brexit fears

Fountains Fresh MD Jack Hanson with Elizabeth Truss at its cold store near Wisbech Picture: Chris Bishop

How a rescued horse helped Marshland St James woman overcome her grief

Amanda Gaughran credits her Blue Cross rescue horse Jasmine as being her saviour when she suffered with crippling grief following the loss of her daughter Genna to a brain tumour. Picture: Steve Bardens.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists