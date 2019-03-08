NON-LEAGUE FOOTBALL: Former star Setchell and new striker snapped up in Wisbech Town double-swoop

Danny Setchell is back at Wisbech Town. Picture: IAN CARTER AdGarry Samuels

Manager Seb Hayes believes Wisbech Town have issued a statement of intent by persuading Danny Setchell to return to the club.

Danny Setchell scoring from the penalty spot for Wisbech Town in a fixture against Spalding United last season. Picture: IAN CARTER Danny Setchell scoring from the penalty spot for Wisbech Town in a fixture against Spalding United last season. Picture: IAN CARTER

The midfield ace was a star performer for the Fenmen during his father Gary's reign from September, 2017 until the end of last season.

Setchell then joined Northern Premier League South East Division rivals Stamford AFC during the summer, but that move didn't work out for him.

He has now returned to the Elgoods Fenland Stadium after building up match fitness during a spell in the United Counties League at Hayes' former club, Holbeach United.

The signing of Setchell is part of a double-swoop by Hayes with striker Zydane Richardson - formerly of Oadby Town - also arriving. Both men featured in a 4-1 defeat at Worksop Town in the opening round of the Integro Cup on Wednesday night.

Danny Setchell in action during his previous Wisbech Town spell. Picture: IAN CARTER Danny Setchell in action during his previous Wisbech Town spell. Picture: IAN CARTER

"It's a big signing for the club to bring Danny back" said Hayes. "He was terrific by all accounts in the last couple of seasons, but he opted to move on in the summer.

"It didn't go to plan for him at Stamford and it's brilliant to have him back. It shows we're moving in the right direction to be able to attract a player of Danny's calibre.

"He is an excellent footballer and also has an edge to his game. I know there were a couple of disciplinary issues in the past, but they don't worry me. I encourage all of my players to play their natural game and manage them accordingly.

"I'm pleased to get Zydane in as well. It's no secret we've been looking for a striker for several weeks but it was a case of waiting for the right option to come up.

"He is 21 and a player with a lot of promise."

Both men will again be involved tomorrow when Wisbech go to Cleethorpes Town for a league clash, 3pm. The Fenmen were initially due to host Loughborough Dynamo, but that fixture was postponed due to the Leicestershire side's involvement in the FA Cup.

Wisbech snatched a point in a 1-1 draw at bottom side Frickley last Saturday thanks to a last-gasp Declan Rogers penalty.

Rogers struck from the spot after Layton Maddison was fouled on a day when the Fenmen were well short of their best against previously pointless hosts.

"We knew it was going to be a tough game when Frickley appointed a new manager during the week and then signed two forwards rumoured to be on big money," added Hayes.

"There is no doubt in my mind they will be pushing or the play-offs in a pretty short space of time.

"The encouraging thing is that despite us being somewhere between poor and diabolical, they couldn't put us away and we punished them for that with the penalty."

Wisbech are unbeaten in three league matches. They sit 16th in the South East Division standings after collecting five points from their opening six outings.

Joel Earps grabbed a late consolation in the midweek cup loss at Worksop.