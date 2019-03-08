Advanced search

NON-LEAGUE FOOTBALL: Wisbech Town missing the winning touch after Saturday stalemate with Glossop North End

PUBLISHED: 15:23 23 October 2019

Wisbech Town players celebrate their equaliser against Glossop North End. Picture: IAN CARTER

Wisbech Town players celebrate their equaliser against Glossop North End. Picture: IAN CARTER

Archant

Wisbech Town halted a run of three consecutive defeats at home to Glossop North End last Saturday, but despite their best efforts, were unable to find that winning touch.

Wisbech Town man Joel Earps takes a tumble in the clash with Glossop North End. Picture: IAN CARTERWisbech Town man Joel Earps takes a tumble in the clash with Glossop North End. Picture: IAN CARTER

The Fenmen drew 1-1 to earn a valuable Northern Premier League South East Division point as they continue to seek just a second win at the Elgoods Fenland Stadium in all competitions this season.

A brace of headed goals decided this contest - Wisbech's Liam Marshall quickly cancelling out Jordyn Fitton's 11th minute effort for the visitors with most of the entertainment being provided in the opening 16 minutes.

Before kick-off, a minute's silence was held in memory of lifelong Fenmen supporter Trevor Kiddle who passed away last week.

From the opening stages, both teams tried to adopt an attacking style as they looked to go on the assertive in order to revive their fortunes, sitting 16th and 15th in the league at the start of play.

Declan Rogers does battle for Wisbech Town in the draw with Glossop North End last Saturday. Picture: IAN CARTERDeclan Rogers does battle for Wisbech Town in the draw with Glossop North End last Saturday. Picture: IAN CARTER

Once Fitton found space at the back-post to nod past Fenmen goalkeeper Sam Wilson, this sparked the game and Wisbech into life to produce what were rare moments of quality.

Marshall's towering leveller five minutes later enlightened the 206-strong crowd, encouraging the hosts with free-flowing attacking thrusts when the chance came calling.

But Glossop held their own, frustrating their opponents to glimours of clear-cut opportunities, such as a menacing delivery by Tiago Nassunculo across the six-yard area that waited for a teammate to tap home.

There were no signs of fatigue from the visitors following the long trip from north Derbyshire, going close to further exploiting the Wisbech rearguard courtesy of Porya Ahmadi's close-range header and Braulio Maeico's spectacular overhead attempt.

Liam Marshall is a happy man after finding the net for Wisbech Town against Glossop North End. Picture: IAN CARTERLiam Marshall is a happy man after finding the net for Wisbech Town against Glossop North End. Picture: IAN CARTER

Wisbech found it difficult to cause as much havoc as they did before the break, but when they did find their rhythm, it nearly paid off in dramatic fashion.

The introduction of debutant Antonio Jaquite proved a real issue for Glossop, using his strength and awareness to fashion an opening as Fenmen boss Seb Hayes searched for a late winner.

The Peterborough United Futsal graduate went agonisingly close with seconds remaining, only for Glossop goalkeeper Dale Latham to deny him and hand his side only a second away deadlock this campaign.

If games could be won through endeavour alone, success would not be hard to come by for Wisbech Town, but perhaps they need to add extra quality if they are to achieve the mid-table stability they crave.

Wisbech Town: Sam Wilson; Jay Whyatt, Jurelle Philip, Aaron Hart (sub Zydane Richardson, 55), Liam Marshall, Sam Spence, Layton Maddison, Danny Setchell, Joel Earps, Declan Rogers (sub Antonio Jaquite, 84), Tiago Nassunculo (sub Oli Shackleton, 74).

MATCH FACTS

Goals: Wisbech Town - Marshall (16). Glossop North End - Fitton (11).

Cautions: Wisbech Town - Setchell (foul), Spencer (handball).

Referee: Shaun Gregory.

Attendance: 206.

