Wisbech Town out to prove the doubters wrong in tough Northern Premier League opener

Wisbech Town boss Brett Whaley says his players are out to prove the doubters wrong ahead of their league opener at Leek Town. Picture: DAN MASON Archant

Wisbech Town manager Brett Whaley believes his team can prove the doubters wrong in their opening league game, as long as they can quickly improve on their mistakes.

The Fenmen head into their Northern Premier League South East Division opener with Leek Town off the back of a surprise FA Cup preliminary round defeat at lower-league Haverhill Rovers.

Leek were one of the division’s high-flyers last season and were tipped for promotion before the campaign was cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“What we need to do is to keep working hard on the training ground and get the same players on the pitch so they can become a unit,” Whaley said.

“I don’t think anybody gives us a chance. I think that’s obvious. We finished the season bottom and they were top, so to go there first game of the season, no-one gives you a hope.

“What we have to do is make it as difficult as we possibly can for them. Our best chance of winning the game is staying in the game late.”

After equalising twice in Suffolk, Wisbech eventually fell to a 4-3 defeat with Liam Adams, Dylan Edge and Avelino Vieira grabbing the Fenmen goals.

It’s now three successive defeats for Whaley’s men, who will need to show rapid improvement if they are to compete with their Staffordshire opponents on Saturday (3pm), who conceded 19 goals from 28 league games last term.

Wisbech will be missing Jay Whyatt, Danny Draper, new signing John Dean and goalkeeper Luke Pearson for the trip, but striker Vieira should make his league debut for Whaley, who is adamant in keeping a positive mindset.

“You can be down and worry about it, or you can make the best of what you’ve got,” he said.

“Our season won’t be determined by away days at Leek, our league will be decided by games with those in and around us last season.

“We want to challenge at step four, but there are some very difficult tests.

“Providing these boys don’t make the same mistakes again and working hard to become a good defensive unit, they will get there.

“They’re a very experienced side, but we’re not going there thinking we’ve got no chance of getting something from the game.”

