Advanced search

Wisbech Town out to prove the doubters wrong in tough Northern Premier League opener

PUBLISHED: 15:35 16 September 2020 | UPDATED: 15:35 16 September 2020

Wisbech Town boss Brett Whaley says his players are out to prove the doubters wrong ahead of their league opener at Leek Town. Picture: DAN MASON

Wisbech Town boss Brett Whaley says his players are out to prove the doubters wrong ahead of their league opener at Leek Town. Picture: DAN MASON

Archant

Wisbech Town manager Brett Whaley believes his team can prove the doubters wrong in their opening league game, as long as they can quickly improve on their mistakes.

The Fenmen head into their Northern Premier League South East Division opener with Leek Town off the back of a surprise FA Cup preliminary round defeat at lower-league Haverhill Rovers.

Leek were one of the division’s high-flyers last season and were tipped for promotion before the campaign was cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“What we need to do is to keep working hard on the training ground and get the same players on the pitch so they can become a unit,” Whaley said.

“I don’t think anybody gives us a chance. I think that’s obvious. We finished the season bottom and they were top, so to go there first game of the season, no-one gives you a hope.

“What we have to do is make it as difficult as we possibly can for them. Our best chance of winning the game is staying in the game late.”

After equalising twice in Suffolk, Wisbech eventually fell to a 4-3 defeat with Liam Adams, Dylan Edge and Avelino Vieira grabbing the Fenmen goals.

It’s now three successive defeats for Whaley’s men, who will need to show rapid improvement if they are to compete with their Staffordshire opponents on Saturday (3pm), who conceded 19 goals from 28 league games last term.

Wisbech will be missing Jay Whyatt, Danny Draper, new signing John Dean and goalkeeper Luke Pearson for the trip, but striker Vieira should make his league debut for Whaley, who is adamant in keeping a positive mindset.

MORE: Hard work is only just beginning says Wisbech Town boss ahead of FA Cup opener

“You can be down and worry about it, or you can make the best of what you’ve got,” he said.

“Our season won’t be determined by away days at Leek, our league will be decided by games with those in and around us last season.

“We want to challenge at step four, but there are some very difficult tests.

“Providing these boys don’t make the same mistakes again and working hard to become a good defensive unit, they will get there.

“They’re a very experienced side, but we’re not going there thinking we’ve got no chance of getting something from the game.”

You may also want to watch:

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Wisbech Standard. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Person pronounced dead after being struck by commuter train in Fens

A person has died after being struck by a train in March. Picture: Archant

Balloons released in Wisbech Park as friends and family come together in poignant tribute to murder victim Tom Lewis

Balloons (left) and floral tributes (middle) to Tom Lewis, 23, the victim of last week's stabbing in Wisbech

Grey House Getaways staycation at Tattershall Lakes offers the perfect escape from everyday life

With staycations on the rise as a result of the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, a break with Grey House Getaways on Tattershall Lakes offers the perfect escape from everyday life. There's plenty on site to keep children and parents entertained. Picture: GREY HOUSE GETAWAYS/FACEBOOK

Mayor resumes civic duties to host tea party at Wisbech Castle ‘in total social distancing fashion’

Mayor Aigars Balsevics hosted a civic tea party at Wisbech Castle. Picture; WISBECH TOWN COUNCIL

Coronavirus test sites become appointment-only following surge in demand

Coronavirus testing is now available appointment only or through home testing kits following a surge in demand. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Person pronounced dead after being struck by commuter train in Fens

A person has died after being struck by a train in March. Picture: Archant

Balloons released in Wisbech Park as friends and family come together in poignant tribute to murder victim Tom Lewis

Balloons (left) and floral tributes (middle) to Tom Lewis, 23, the victim of last week's stabbing in Wisbech

Grey House Getaways staycation at Tattershall Lakes offers the perfect escape from everyday life

With staycations on the rise as a result of the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, a break with Grey House Getaways on Tattershall Lakes offers the perfect escape from everyday life. There's plenty on site to keep children and parents entertained. Picture: GREY HOUSE GETAWAYS/FACEBOOK

Mayor resumes civic duties to host tea party at Wisbech Castle ‘in total social distancing fashion’

Mayor Aigars Balsevics hosted a civic tea party at Wisbech Castle. Picture; WISBECH TOWN COUNCIL

Coronavirus test sites become appointment-only following surge in demand

Coronavirus testing is now available appointment only or through home testing kits following a surge in demand. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown

Latest from the Wisbech Standard

Stops at Manea and Whittlesea stations reinstated in CrossCountry U-turn

In a surprise U-turn following a meeting with Mayor James Palmer, train operator CrossCountry has announced it is reinstating the stops at Manea and Whittlesea stations which it axed last week.

Councillors approve Manea rail station car park - once confusion over conflicts was resolved

Councillors have approved 112 space car park for Manea railway station. Picture: ARCHANT

Cambs trucker Chris Sallis scoops double win against UK’s best lorries at Truckfest 2020

Chris Sallis with trophies and Volvo FH N111HFF. Picture: Gary Malkin

Wisbech Town out to prove the doubters wrong in tough Northern Premier League opener

Wisbech Town boss Brett Whaley says his players are out to prove the doubters wrong ahead of their league opener at Leek Town. Picture: DAN MASON

Hockey club opens bright future for youngsters through leaders’ initiative

Wisbech Town Hockey Club held an inter-club match as they launched their young leaders’ initiative. From left: Ciaran Lowe, Oli Mitchell, Emily Thomas, Ellie Padmore, Izzy Gowler and Will Smithee. Front: Alastair Mitchell. Picture: WISBECH TOWN HOCKEY CLUB