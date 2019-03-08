NON-LEAGUE FOOTBALL: Maddison strikes in FA Trophy triumph for Wisbech Town

Wisbech Town claimed an FA Trophy success that was far more comfortable than the scoreline might suggest.

The Fenmen triumphed 1-0 at fellow Step 4 side Kempston Rovers in the extra preliminary round last Saturday.

Layton Maddison provided the only goal midway through the first half in Bedfordshire, but Wisbech boss Seb Hayes felt his men were clear winners.

"I didn't feel at any point in the game that we were in any trouble," said Hayes.

"It was as convincing as a 1-0 win can be as we restricted Kempston to only a few half-chances.

"We didn't play enough football at times when we had possession, but the way we worked off the ball was very pleasing.

"We defended out box superbly when we had to, we dealt with set-pieces much better than in recent games and we looked a threat going forward."

Hayes handed a debut to attacking ace Tiago Nassunculo who is stepping up from Peterborough & District League Premier Division side Peterborough North End Sports.

Nassunculo has played at non-league level in the past with Grantham Town and Boston Town.

Wisbech earned £1,500 in prize money and a home tie in the next round. They will host Northern Premier League South East Division rivals Kidsgrove Athletic on October 12.

The Staffordshire side beat Daventry Town 2-0 in a Monday replay after they battled out a 1-1 draw in the initial clash last Saturday. Kidsgrove are currently one place and one point behind the Fenmen in the league standings, but they boast two matches in hand.