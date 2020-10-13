Leverington Ladies put to the sword after heavy Cambs League defeat
Leverington Ladies aim to put a second consecutive league defeat behind them after a heavy loss to one of their Fenland rivals.
A promising start for the visitors ended in an 8-0 reverse at Whittlesey Athletic Ladies in the Cambridgeshire Women’s County League Premier Division on Sunday.
It was Whittlesey who took the lead after bursting through the visiting defence to slot home.
Amy Newell was unlucky not to equalise for Leverington when her effort rolled just wide of the target, a chance the hosts made them pay for.
Shaun Harley’s team scored a second, before a quickfire double led to a 4-0 half-time lead.
Leverington were determined as they kept pushing forward after the break, but conceded a further four times in a game they hope to quickly move on from.
On Sunday, October 18, Leverington welcome Cambridge University to Church Road, 11am.
