Leverington Ladies edge five-goal thriller to lead the way in Cambs League

PUBLISHED: 12:17 30 September 2020 | UPDATED: 12:17 30 September 2020

Leverington Ladies edged a five-goal thriller with Riverside to top the Premier Division of the Cambridgeshire Women’s County League. Picture: NARICE BRITON

Archant

Leverington Ladies became the early pacesetters in the Cambridgeshire Women’s County League Premier Division after coming on top in a five-goal thriller.

Kayleigh Gray headed Leverington into a first-half lead at Riverside Ladies on Sunday, September 27, before the hosts fired back with a well-taken strike.

Euan Simpson’s side then laid siege on the Riverside goal, only to find the goalkeeper in inspired form, but they managed to score a second.

Savanna Plavecz’s nimble footwork allowed Sophie Swinden to net her fourth goal in two games, before Amy Newell and Laura Dudley were denied.

Leverington extended the lead in windy conditions thanks to Newell’s penalty after Plavecz was upended.

MORE: Striker bags opening day hat-trick as Leverington Ladies make winning start to season

Riverside were then awarded a spot-kick of their own after Katie Garner was adjudged to have fouled, to make it 3-2.

Leverington are back on home turf on Sunday, October 4 in a league clash with St Ives Town Ladies Development, 2pm.

