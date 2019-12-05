NON-LEAGUE FOOTBALL: Manager Seb Hayes accepts the pressure is mounting in Wisbech Town's survival battle

Manager Seb Hayes accepts the pressure is on to deliver the results as Wisbech Town battle to avoid relegation.

The Fenmen are one place and one point off the bottom of the Northern Premier League South East Division standings following a 2-0 defeat at fellow strugglers Sutton Coldfield last Saturday.

"I've been in the game long enough to know I'm under pressure," admitted Hayes to the Wisbech Standard.

"I could not be doing any more or working any harder, but it's a result-based business and I'm not getting them at the minute.

"If I can't turn things around soon, I'm expecting the club to be having a serious chat and I can't knock them for doing that.

"I can't deny we're in a tough position, but we're also only four points off 14th place so a couple of good results could turn the season around very quickly.

"I was told to make sure I keep us up and I still believe I will do that, but I'm not going to accept simply avoiding finishing bottom.

"I want to make progress and do better than the club did last season. I've always had a good record and won trophies at Step 5 and want it to be the same at this level of football."

Wisbech were undone by two goals in the first half at Sutton Coldfield with their latest loss also being marred by a serious injury as wideman Conor Green suffered a broken ankle early on.

They were already without defender Beckham Kennelly, who could not play on the Midlands club's 3G surface while captain Sam Spencer soldiered on through a kidney infection after being in hospital the previous day.

Kennelly will return when Wisbech travel to Loughborough Dynamo this Saturday, 3pm.

Hayes added: "It was the same old story of giving away goals at key times in games.

"To fall behind after only three minutes was hugely frustrating and meant the gameplan went out of the window.

"Losing Conor to injury was another blow and to concede again before half-time made the game an uphill battle.

"The lads made a really good fist of it in the second half and created some chances that we should have taken.

"Had we done that we might have got a point that we didn't deserve based on our overall performance.

"We're not putting into practice in games the things we work hard on in training every week.

"That has to change as we've got to go to Loughborough and win before doing the same at home to Chasetown the following Saturday."