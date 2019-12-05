Advanced search

NON-LEAGUE FOOTBALL: Manager Seb Hayes accepts the pressure is mounting in Wisbech Town's survival battle

PUBLISHED: 18:13 05 December 2019

Wisbech Town manager Seb Hayes accepts he is under pressure to deliver better results. Picture: IAN CARTER

Wisbech Town manager Seb Hayes accepts he is under pressure to deliver better results. Picture: IAN CARTER

Archant

Manager Seb Hayes accepts the pressure is on to deliver the results as Wisbech Town battle to avoid relegation.

The Fenmen are one place and one point off the bottom of the Northern Premier League South East Division standings following a 2-0 defeat at fellow strugglers Sutton Coldfield last Saturday.

"I've been in the game long enough to know I'm under pressure," admitted Hayes to the Wisbech Standard.

"I could not be doing any more or working any harder, but it's a result-based business and I'm not getting them at the minute.

"If I can't turn things around soon, I'm expecting the club to be having a serious chat and I can't knock them for doing that.

"I can't deny we're in a tough position, but we're also only four points off 14th place so a couple of good results could turn the season around very quickly.

"I was told to make sure I keep us up and I still believe I will do that, but I'm not going to accept simply avoiding finishing bottom.

"I want to make progress and do better than the club did last season. I've always had a good record and won trophies at Step 5 and want it to be the same at this level of football."

Wisbech were undone by two goals in the first half at Sutton Coldfield with their latest loss also being marred by a serious injury as wideman Conor Green suffered a broken ankle early on.

You may also want to watch:

They were already without defender Beckham Kennelly, who could not play on the Midlands club's 3G surface while captain Sam Spencer soldiered on through a kidney infection after being in hospital the previous day.

Kennelly will return when Wisbech travel to Loughborough Dynamo this Saturday, 3pm.

Hayes added: "It was the same old story of giving away goals at key times in games.

"To fall behind after only three minutes was hugely frustrating and meant the gameplan went out of the window.

"Losing Conor to injury was another blow and to concede again before half-time made the game an uphill battle.

"The lads made a really good fist of it in the second half and created some chances that we should have taken.

"Had we done that we might have got a point that we didn't deserve based on our overall performance.

"We're not putting into practice in games the things we work hard on in training every week.

"That has to change as we've got to go to Loughborough and win before doing the same at home to Chasetown the following Saturday."

Most Read

Accident outside North Cambs Hospital, Wisbech, prevents vehicles entering or leaving

Accident outside North Cambs Hospital, Wisbech.

Woman airlifted to hospital in critical condition after being struck by van in Wisbech

The accident happened on Whitby Street near North Cambs Hospital in Wisbech. Picture: Google Maps

“I can’t believe he has gone, he suffered a cardiac arrest, he couldn’t breathe” - mum inconsolable after death of her 7ft 8in son she dubbed a ‘gentle giant’

Robert Smith, pictured with his mum Rita last October.

Uninsured and unlicensed driver arrested in Wisbech after failing drugs test - police pulled car over when they smelt green plant substance

An uninsured and unlicensed driver was arrested in Wisbech on Saturday night (November 30) when he failed a roadside drugs test after police pulled his car over as they “smelt a green plant substance”. Picture: POLICE

Parents in Wisbech complete courses to improve skills

Parents from St Peter’s C of E Junior school in Wisbech are breaking barriers by completing courses. Lisa Hewitt, Nyree Scott from Cambridge Skills and Kat Doyle. Picture: Olivia O'Neill

Most Read

Accident outside North Cambs Hospital, Wisbech, prevents vehicles entering or leaving

Accident outside North Cambs Hospital, Wisbech.

Woman airlifted to hospital in critical condition after being struck by van in Wisbech

The accident happened on Whitby Street near North Cambs Hospital in Wisbech. Picture: Google Maps

“I can’t believe he has gone, he suffered a cardiac arrest, he couldn’t breathe” - mum inconsolable after death of her 7ft 8in son she dubbed a ‘gentle giant’

Robert Smith, pictured with his mum Rita last October.

Uninsured and unlicensed driver arrested in Wisbech after failing drugs test - police pulled car over when they smelt green plant substance

An uninsured and unlicensed driver was arrested in Wisbech on Saturday night (November 30) when he failed a roadside drugs test after police pulled his car over as they “smelt a green plant substance”. Picture: POLICE

Parents in Wisbech complete courses to improve skills

Parents from St Peter’s C of E Junior school in Wisbech are breaking barriers by completing courses. Lisa Hewitt, Nyree Scott from Cambridge Skills and Kat Doyle. Picture: Olivia O'Neill

Latest from the Wisbech Standard

March carer who sprayed screaming dementia sufferer in the face with water is banned from working with vulnerable people

Care worker Louise Fage, of Wisbech Road, March, sprayed a dementia sufferer in the face with water for 30 seconds while she screamed and cried. The incident happened when Fage was working at Askham House Care Home in Doddington. She has been banned from working with vulnerable people. Picture: FACEBOOK

Wisbech student Rebecca Coward crowned ‘Apprentice of the Year’… again

Rebecca Coward (front left) has been crowned Apprentice of the Year for the second year running at the Institute of Certified Bookkeeper's LUCA Awards. Picture: Supplied/Riverside Training

Driver facing ‘uncomfortable’ questions from police after abandoning car in Fenland street

Driver facing 'uncomfortable' questions from police after he abandoned this car in March. Picture; FENLAND POLICE

Wisbech firm Fountain Fresh expands despite Brexit fears

Fountains Fresh MD Jack Hanson with Elizabeth Truss at its cold store near Wisbech Picture: Chris Bishop

How a rescued horse helped Marshland St James woman overcome her grief

Amanda Gaughran credits her Blue Cross rescue horse Jasmine as being her saviour when she suffered with crippling grief following the loss of her daughter Genna to a brain tumour. Picture: Steve Bardens.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists