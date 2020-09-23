Striker bags opening day hat-trick as Leverington Ladies make winning start to season
PUBLISHED: 18:38 23 September 2020
Sophie Swinden scored an opening day hat-trick as Leverington Ladies made the perfect start to their Cambridgeshire Women’s County League Premier Division campaign.
The hosts have added strength in depth over the summer as they were involved in perhaps frantic opening exchanges in their 5-2 win over Peterborough Northern Star Reserves.
PNS opened the scoring with a powerful close-range header from a free-kick, before Swinden fired into the top corner from 25 yards after being found by Shushannah Feast.
The visitors then regained the lead, which was short-lived as Savanna Plavecz danced through the defence before rolling the ball to Swinden to add her second.
Leverington took control after the break, Feast crashing her effort from Amy Newell’s free-kick onto the crossbar before Kayleigh Gray smashed home the rebound.
Swinden completed her treble after more good work from Plavecz, and as PNS were restricted to long-range shots, Plavecz scored her side’s fifth 15 minutes from time.
Leverington travel to Riverside Ladies in a league fixture on Sunday, September 27, 2pm.
