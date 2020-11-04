Advanced search

Ladies prepare for second lockdown with six-goal display

PUBLISHED: 08:30 04 November 2020

Leverington Ladies in action during their last game before the coronavirus lockdown against Fulbourn Institute Bluebirds. Picture: NARICE BRITTON

Leverington Ladies prepared for an enforced break in the best possible way with a six-goal display.

The local side triumphed 6-3 over Fulbourn Institute Bluebirds to go third in the Cambridgeshire Women’s County League Premier Division on Sunday, their final game before the coronavirus lockdown.

Leverington started well and opened the scoring when Chloe Stanborough twisted and turned away from two players before unleashing a 25-yard shot into the roof of the net.

After a scare before half-time, Stanborough doubled the lead on 55 minutes, but Fulbourn halved the deficit with a towering header.

In-form Stanborough sealed her hat-trick moments later, as Amy Newell got on the scoresheet when she latched onto a Chelsea King cross.

Fulbourn then made it 4-2, but they had to admire a touch of class from their hosts.

MORE: Defender Kaylie scores four as Leverington Ladies end winless run in style

Sophie Swinden tricked and teased two defenders, before some impressive skill allowed her to lift the ball over the defence for Stanborough to smash home a fifth.

The visitors grabbed another consolation, before Swinden tucked away the resulting penalty after being upended.

Leverington are due to face Netherton United Ladies in their next league game on Sunday, December 6, 2pm.

