Winless run goes on for Leverington Ladies in Cambs League

PUBLISHED: 09:00 22 October 2020

Leverington Ladies’ winless run was extended to three games after a home defeat to Cambridge University Women. Here, Katie Garner tackles for Leverington. Picture: NARICE BRITTON

Leverington Ladies’ winless run was extended to three games after a home defeat to Cambridge University Women. Here, Katie Garner tackles for Leverington. Picture: NARICE BRITTON

Leverington Ladies’ winless run in the Cambridgeshire Women’s County League Premier Division was extended to three games after losing a five-goal thriller on Sunday.

Leverington Ladies’ winless run was extended to three games after a home defeat to Cambridge University Women. Here, Savanna Plavecz runs at the defence. Picture: NARICE BRITTONLeverington Ladies’ winless run was extended to three games after a home defeat to Cambridge University Women. Here, Savanna Plavecz runs at the defence. Picture: NARICE BRITTON

The local side fell to a 3-2 home defeat to Cambridge University Women, despite producing perhaps their best performance of the season so far against undefeated opponents.

Cambridge took the lead when a long-range free-kick found its way home, and limited their hosts to few chances.

Savanna Plavecz drew Leverington level with a header during a 15-minute cameo appearance due to illness, before goalkeeper Kyra Portugal denied the visitors from the penalty spot.

Cambridge were not to be denied after a clipped effort over Portugal earned a second, but a flurry of corners for Euan Simpson’s team led to a powerful header from Kaylie Swinden for 2-2.

Leverington Ladies’ winless run was extended to three games after a home defeat to Cambridge University Women. Kaylie Swinden celebrates her equaliser. Picture: NARICE BRITTONLeverington Ladies’ winless run was extended to three games after a home defeat to Cambridge University Women. Kaylie Swinden celebrates her equaliser. Picture: NARICE BRITTON

MORE: Leverington Ladies put to the sword after heavy Cambs League defeat

But a scramble inside the penalty box went in Cambridge’s favour who prodded agonisingly over the line. Leverington are at Cambridge City Ladies 3rds on Sunday, October 25, 2pm.

