Leverington Ladies slip to first league defeat of season after late winner

Leverington Ladies slipped to a first league defeat of the season at home to St Ives Town Ladies Development. Here, Amy Newell battles for possession. Picture: NARICE BRITTON Archant

A late winner proved pivotal as Leverington Ladies fell to a first defeat of the Cambridgeshire Women’s County League Premier Division season on Sunday.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Leverington Ladies slipped to a first league defeat of the season at home to St Ives Town Ladies Development. Here, Kaylie Swinden delivers a ball into the penalty box. Picture: NARICE BRITTON Leverington Ladies slipped to a first league defeat of the season at home to St Ives Town Ladies Development. Here, Kaylie Swinden delivers a ball into the penalty box. Picture: NARICE BRITTON

Euan Simpson’s team lost 2-1 at home to St Ives Town Ladies Development, having fought back from a half-time deficit.

It was the visitors who settled best in the opening stages, before Leverington gained a foothold in the match and tested the goalkeeper on a couple of occasions.

But after a well-worked goal handed St Ives a half-time lead, the hosts pressed their opponents deep inside their own half, as well as creating numerous chances.

MORE: Leverington Ladies edge five-goal thriller to lead the way in Cambs League

Sophie Swinden hauled Leverington level after finishing a Chloe Stanborough pass, before St Ives, perhaps against the run of play, grabbed the decisive goal and held on amid a frantic ending.

Leverington travel to Whittlesey Athletic in a league game on Sunday, October 11, 2pm.

You may also want to watch: