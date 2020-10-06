Leverington Ladies slip to first league defeat of season after late winner
PUBLISHED: 15:57 06 October 2020 | UPDATED: 15:57 06 October 2020
A late winner proved pivotal as Leverington Ladies fell to a first defeat of the Cambridgeshire Women’s County League Premier Division season on Sunday.
Euan Simpson’s team lost 2-1 at home to St Ives Town Ladies Development, having fought back from a half-time deficit.
It was the visitors who settled best in the opening stages, before Leverington gained a foothold in the match and tested the goalkeeper on a couple of occasions.
But after a well-worked goal handed St Ives a half-time lead, the hosts pressed their opponents deep inside their own half, as well as creating numerous chances.
Sophie Swinden hauled Leverington level after finishing a Chloe Stanborough pass, before St Ives, perhaps against the run of play, grabbed the decisive goal and held on amid a frantic ending.
Leverington travel to Whittlesey Athletic in a league game on Sunday, October 11, 2pm.
